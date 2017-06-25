25 years of Shah Rukh Khan: Karan Johar wishes his ‘Bhai’, celebs thank SRK for teaching them how to romance

Karan Johar took to Twitter to wish Shah Rukh Khan for successfully completing 25 years in the industry, Karan Johar took to Twitter to wish Shah Rukh Khan for successfully completing 25 years in the industry,

Shah Rukh Khan’s first film Deewana released on June 25, 1992 and so today marks the completion of 25 successful years in the film industry for this star. He has wooed his audience with his blockbuster films, killer looks and all those romantic gestures. From a young star to the Badshah of Bollywood – he has come a long way in life and career. Today, he is one of the biggest stars in the country who has worked with exemplary directors including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Yash Chopra, Subash Ghai, Mani Ratnam and others. He has also worked with the newer lot – Imtiaz Ali, Gauri Shinde, Maneesh Sharma apart from many. Karan Johar directed seven movies, out of which SRK has been a part of 5 of them. Farah Khan’s most successful films as a director had Shah Rukh Khan in it. This one man has touched a million lives with his talent, and today B-town stars thanked him for this.

Celebrities shared emotional memories of working with this star, or watching him on screen. He himself took to Twitter and wrote, “Went 2 bed early cos been a hectic week.Woke up for no reason & realised I am 25 yrs old.Will deal with all this love tom.Thx for bearing me.”

Karan Johar also took to Twitter to show his love for the star and wrote, “Have had the honour of working with him for 22 of those 25 years….love you so much Bhai @iamsrk…And thank you for everything…..❤️❤️❤️.”

Went 2 bed early cos been a hectic week.Woke up for no reason & realised I am 25 yrs old.Will deal with all this love tom.Thx for bearing me — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 24, 2017

Have had the honour of working with him for 22 of those 25 years….love you so much Bhai @iamsrk…And thank you for everything…..❤️❤️❤️ http://t.co/k4e5ouQ0IL — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 24, 2017

Thank you @iamsrk for showing us how to LOVE ❤ the first movie I ever watched in my life was #DDLJ. It has truly been #25GoldenYearsOfSRK! ✨ — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) June 24, 2017

The star is currently looking forward to his film Jab Harry Met Sejal opposite Phillauri actor Anushka Sharma. He plays the role of a Punjabi, Harinder while Anushka plays a Gujarati girl named Sejal.

