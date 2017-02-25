23 years of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa: Shah Rukh Khan’s nostalgic message is a sweet reminder about the film

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa had been one of the well-known works of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, where we saw him more as an actor than a superstar. It had been one of the initial works of the Raees actor, based on a coming of age tale directed by Kundan Shah, and starring SRK, Suchitra Krishnamurthy, and Deepak Tijori. And as the cult film completes 23 years, King Khan has a special message for his fans.

At a time when most heroes were busy beating up the bad guys, Shah Rukh played a hero who was basically a loser. Many of us were completely new to the concept of cinema back then, but still, when he entered the arena, there was something about his skills and expressions, looking at which we were able to tell there is something different about this guy. Hardly were we able to predict that he would one day end up ruling Bollywood. That’s Shah Rukh for you, and Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is one such film which strengthened his footing in films.

SRK tweeted about the film on Saturday, sharing a nostalgic message. “As Life inflicts pain upon u it balances it by creating a stunningly beautiful thing around u too. All u need 2 do is find it #23YearsOfKHKN,” wrote Shah Rukh Khan.

As Life inflicts pain upon u it balances it by creating a stunningly beautiful thing around u too.All u need 2 do is find it #23YearsOfKHKN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 25, 2017

The Fan star, who is now one of the highest paid actors, worthy enough to be on top list of the Forbes, took a signing amount of Rs. 5,000 for the film, and did the entire film for Rs. 25,000.

Also read: Raees vs Kaabil: Shah Rukh Khan film misses 300-crore mark, Hrithik Roshan’s fails to cross 200-crore

Apart from Chak De India, Swades, Dil Se and Kal Ho Na Ho, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa too is listed as one of the well known works of Shah Rukh Khan. The actor has come a long way since then. We have seen him do all kinds of roles- romantic, action, villainous et al.

More from the world of Entertainment:

Remember the time when these songs were always on the radio?

Watch: Ae Kash Ke Hum – Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa | Shah Rukh Khan | Suchitra Krishnamurthy

Watch: Who Toh Hai Albela – Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa | Shah Rukh Khan | Suchitra Krishnamurthy

SRK opened 2017 on a good note with his latest film Raees minting Rs 271.63 crore worldwide. The actor will next be seen with Anushka Sharma Imtiaz Ali’s directorial.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd