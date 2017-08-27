20 years of Dil Toh Pagal Hai: When Yash Chopra said Shah Rukh Khan pours out his heart on-screen

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer completes 20 years. Shah Rukh Khan-starrer completes 20 years.

Director Yash Chopra’s films are known for presenting human emotions like never before. Dil Toh Pagal Hai is one such gem that he has given to the industry. The film, which released in 1997, has completed the journey of two decades and in these twenty years, Dil Toh Pagal Hai has been able to stay as fresh as ever in our memories. Whether it is playful Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul, graceful Madhuri Dixit as Pooja or bubbly Karisma Kapoor as Nisha, each and every character is etched in our memories.

Not many know that this film was promoted as Yash Chopra’s first musical film. And of course, it deserves that title because just like the film, the songs are iconic too. We are sure many of you have danced to ‘Legayi Legayi’ during your school’s Annual Day events and danced under the rain on ‘Chak Dum Dum’.

There was romance, a young vibe to the concept and its treatment, and a background of musical stage plays, which was never attempted before. While the film has many firsts, these making videos of the film are for sure to make you nostalgic. In the video, we see the music maestros Uttam Singh and lyricist Anand Bakshi, and the iconic and real romance king, Yash Chopra. All three of them talk about how they made the music of the film, how the entire film was conceptualised. As the discussion goes on, Yash Chopra recalls why he took Shah Rukh Khan to play the lead in his film for the third time after Darr and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

“Shah Rukh is an excellent actor and beyond that, an excellent human being. His goodness comes on-screen effortlessly,” Yash Chopra said about SRK.

The 51-year-old actor about the director said, “He is so cheerful and energetic during the shoot, every time. And there is this weird kind of energy in him. He is so relaxed. When he makes a film, it is just that and nothing else is happening around the world.”

Shah Rukh and Yash Chopra’s camaraderie is nothing new to the audience. The two have always admired each other. In fact, in these making videos, Shah Rukh and Yash Chopra are a sight to see.

The funniest moment is the time when Yash Chopra is romancing Shah Rukh to make him understand what and how to express. Shah Rukh admits that Dil Toh Pagal Hai is another step towards gaining confidence as an actor as the film and his character involved a lot of underplaying and a lot less of over performance. He credited Yash Chopra for getting it spot on.

The director calls this a film of feel, emotions and words. And after 20 years, the essence stays the same. While we miss the presence of Yash Chopra among us, we thank him for giving us such films to cherish.

