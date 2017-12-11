1921 trailer: Vikram Bhatt’s new horror flick is The Conjuring and Raaz combined, watch video

1921 stars Zarine Khan and Karan Kundra. 1921 stars Zarine Khan and Karan Kundra.

Like every horror story, 1921’s plot too starts with a good boy ending up at a countryside mansion until one fine night, everything changes after he begins experiencing paranormal activities in the house. The good boy over here is hotness personified Karan Kundrra who seeks a solution to his problems from Zarine Khan, a girl who can see and control spirits. Well, heard before? We bet you also have seen it before. The plot of horror stories do not really have a different premise in most of the cases, and 1921 also suffers from the same ‘seen before’ problem. However, as the story moves forward in the trailer, you see that director Vikram Bhatt has combined all the elements to scare the hell out of you. But the question is – does it really scare you?

For us, the trailer of 1921 is a perfect reminder of several Hollywood films including The Conjuring and Annabelle, and even Vikram Bhatt’s own and best one so far – Raaz. Zarine Khan does not come across convincing as an exorcist. The trailer has many moments of ghosts and spirits but you anticipate it coming, which makes you lose hope that it will manage to standout like the first one – 1920 starring Adah Sharma, which was quite a hit.

Based in the year 1921, the film deals with the battle of Ayush (Karan) and Rose (Zarine) with extreme paranormal activities created by a cursed spirit that would lead them to their ultimate redemption or downfall.

For Zarine, this is her first horror film while Karan has earlier worked with Vikram Bhatt in 2012 starrer Horror Story.

Written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, produced by Reliance Entertainment and Vikram Bhatt, 1921 is all set to release on January 12, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd