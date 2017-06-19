1921: Karan Kundra is returning with Vikram Bhatt, says he’s impressed by his detailing. See photo

Karan Kundra shares on-set picture from 1921 shoot with Vikram Bhatt. Karan Kundra shares on-set picture from 1921 shoot with Vikram Bhatt.

When 1920 had first released, it created a storm among the horror genre fans. People loved the performances of two newbies – Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma. The reason behind their popularity can also be given to word of mouth, which usually work for small films in India. However, when Vikram tried to en-cash the popularity of the title for the second time with some known faces like Sharman Joshi, he failed miserably. But that did not stop the filmmaker to experiment and continue his league of making horror films and now, he has moved a year ahead in the same franchise of 1920. Now the director is coming back with 1921, this time starring television hottie Karan Kundra and sultry siren Zareen Khan.

The actors have already begun shooting for their film in UK. Karan has been sharing about his shoot routine with his fans and in one of the pictures, the actor looked extremely intrigued by Vikram’s directing style. In fact, he admits the same. He posted a picture on Instagram and wrote, “Me and zareen listen intently as Vikram sir unfolds the different layers, the profundity and vigour of a scene. It’s intriguing every time @vikrampbhatt @zareenkhan #1921 @18anandsingh thank you for the click … and the story of a giggling zareen hiding behind her curls another time.”

But this is not the first time that the actor and director duo is working together for a film. The two have collaborated in a 2013 horror flick, called Horror Story, which also marked Karan’s debut in films, who was then popular for his TV series, Kitni Mohabbat Hai with Kritika Kamra.

Before heading for the shoot of this film, the actor was involved as a mentor on Roadies Rising, the recent season of the long running MTV show. He also appeared in MTV Love School with his girlfriend and VJ Anusha Dandekar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd