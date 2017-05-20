17 years of Kya Kehna: Preity Zinta gets nostalgic, Saif Ali Khan reveals why he doesn’t watch the film now

17 years of Kya Kehna: Saif Ali Khan says he completely enjoyed working with Preity Zinta in the film. 17 years of Kya Kehna: Saif Ali Khan says he completely enjoyed working with Preity Zinta in the film.

In 2000, Preity Zinta-Saif Ali Khan starrer Kya Kehna created a storm for its bold storyline, which talked about pre-marital sex and pregnancy. Despite being a movie way ahead of its times, it managed to hit the right chord with the audience. The director of the film Kundan Shah beautifully brought onscreen what was considered a taboo in the society. Preity Zinta who played the protagonist Priya in the film completely owned her character as if it was written for her. Saif Ali Khan as a rich brat also showcased the uncertainty which is prevalent in most of the teenage relationships, with perfection.

As the film completed seventeen years on Friday, Preity Zinta shared a poster of the film on her Instagram and wrote, “‪#17yearsofKyakehna Wow ! How time flies… what an unbelievable experience🙏 Thank you #Kundanshah #Saif & #RameshTaurani #Anupamkher Ting😘‬”

Saif Ali Khan also got nostalgic about the film. He recalled how he completely enjoyed working with Bollywood’s bubbly girl Preity and loved her for bringing along with her a positive energy on the sets. Saif spoke about his experience of working in Kya Kehna to HT. He said, “Preity was great fun to work with—so bubbly and energetic—she kept talking about her cheques and career. She talked non-stop throughout the film’s shoot. Kundan almost had a heart attack at that time, not directly related to her I hope, and she asked him, ‘Sir, how is the heart attack?’ and he said, ‘Very good,’”

Remembering some of the funny incidents from the sets of the film, Saif revealed that during the scene where he had to climb down a mountain, he got his black leather pants torn and his white underwear was visible through it. “We were shooting in Switzerland and I was giving a shot while rolling down a hill or something, and I tore my black leather pants and you could see my white underwear. I think they printed it because they couldn’t get it again. I was hoping no one would notice,” Saif said in the same interview.

Recalling other moments, Saif added, “Another funny thing happened during the dubbing. In one of the scenes, my character says ‘haramzaada’, and they were like ‘we can’t dub that because it’s an expletive and needs to be changed.’ So, they changed that to ‘nawabzaada’, which is apparently as offensive as ‘haramzada’ in post Nehru India. But being a nawabzada at that time was quite entertaining. The title had become a gaali.”

Saif also shared that he never watches Kya Kehna whenever it is aired on television as he feels he had a bad hair cut throughout the film. He further revealed that he rarely watches his own films again.

