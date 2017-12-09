15,000 actors auditioned to play Hrithik Roshan’s students in Super 30

Hrithik Roshan and Vikas Bahl photographs with mathematician Anand Kumar. Hrithik Roshan and Vikas Bahl photographs with mathematician Anand Kumar.

After Kaabil, Hrithik Roshan is all set to work with Vikas Bahl in Super 30, where he will be playing math wizard Anand Kumar. In the movie, the Mohenjo Daro actor will be seen a teacher who coaches students for IIT JEE. For the biopic, casting director Mukesh Chabbra auditioned child actors who can play Hrithik’s students in Super 30. Initially 15,000 people had auditioned for the part and now the list has been narrowed down to 78.

“We want to cast kids in the age group of 15-17 and have auditioned over 15,000. The hunt started a few months ago after zeroing in on potential actors from Bihar, Varanasi, Bhopal, Mumbai and Delhi. After a series of selections, we brought the number down to 400, then, 200, 150 and now, 78 kids with whom we are conducting workshops for the final 30 that we hope to finalise in a month’s time,” said Mukesh Chabbra.

“We want kids who look as real as those from the institute. For that, we went to the interiors, slums and several NGOs. You can’t teach kids how to act, all we could do is give them the basic confidence to perform,” he added.

Mukesh had earlier introduced various kids on screen in films such as Vikas Bahl’s debut film Chillar Party, Harshaali Malhotra in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar for Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film Dangal to name a popular few.

In the meantime, Super 30 director Vikas Bahl was stupefied to see the number of untapped talent across the country. “The realisation encouraged us to do an even more extensive search in order to include those from varied backgrounds and towns. The pool of actors from which we are short-listing is the most appropriate for us, as Anandji’s students also come from diverse backgrounds.”

Before the film goes on floors, the makers will conduct a workshop with Hrithik Roshan. Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films’ Super 30 will release on November 23, 2018.

