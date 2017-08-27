13 years of Dhoom: Five unforgettable things about Bollywood’s action franchise’s first film

Dhoom completes 13 years in Bollywood. Dhoom completes 13 years in Bollywood.

Back in 2004, the idea of bringing a cop-thief story, a replica of Hollywood ideas in the form of Bollywood version was not thought of as a great idea. However, this Vijay Krishna Acharya script and Sanjay Gadhvi’s directorial had surprised the audience and the industry too. It was received with much love and became one of the super hits in Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Esha Deol’s career. The film found its audience, and little did we know that it would become a franchise. On the celebration of Dhoom franchise completing 13 years, here’s what we really cherish and remember the film for.

Abhishek Bachchan as no nonsense police inspector Jay Dixit: In the beginning of his career, Abhishek Bachchan was forming a liking among the audience for his role as a cop. If you pay a little attention to his career graph, his roles as a cop in LOC Kargil and Zameen were being liked and loved. It was also a time when Abhishek was gaining success and shining out bright in multi-starrer films. Jay Dixit gave Abhishek his first massive hit. And now the two are inseparable.

John Abraham: The hottest thief ever, John Abraham is safely the best anti-hero Dhoom series has ever had. Okay, the second film of the franchise just upped the ante with Hrithik Roshan but John, more than being stylish, had the aura of anti-hero. And back then, his long locks stole many hearts. Even if people don’t watch the film for Abhishek, they loved the film for having John.

The actor was nominated for Best Villain for his role in Dhoom at the 2004 Filmfare Awards, the IIFA Awards and the Zee Cine Awards. He won the award at both IIFA and Zee.

Esha Deol: The actor’s claim to fame is this one film. We had never seen her hot avatar before she made it to the screens with this film (and even after). Her act may not be the one thing we can remember her for but the title track of this film made her memorable. We bet you still know the lyrics to ‘Dhoom Machale.’

Action: Dhoom is still remembered for its adrenaline pumping bike sequences and high octane action sequences. Did you know that the film was first being made with racing cars? Well, thank god the makers shifted the idea to bikes.

Music: Dhoom Machale Dhoom sung by Sunidhi Chauhan or by Tata Young, music composer Pritam Chakraborty gave a memorable track to remember.

