102 Not Out trailer: Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor prove old is gold

There are old people, then there are old people. In the recently released trailer of 102 Not Out, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor explore the two vastly different sides of being in the last leg of your life. Helmed by Umesh Shukla, this unusual father-son story seems to be a quirky, side-splitting comedy.

“Meet Mr Won Chung…. from China,” says Amitabh in a distinctive Gujarati accent in the beginning of the 3 minute long clip. And that is how he manages to grab all your attention right from the get-go. He goes on to tell that this Chinese man holds the record for having lived the longest and how he wants to break it, and yes, he has ‘only’ 16 years more to go. While Kapoor plays a man who has come to terms with his 75-year-old self, his father Amitabh is a 102 oldie still young at heart.

From Amitabh trying to admit his son to an old-age home to coercing him to write a love letter to his wife, 102 Not Out truly stands out as the ‘Ageless Family Comedy’. While most of the trailer follows the comic rapport between this unusual father-son duo, towards the latter part of the trailer, there comes an emotional scene where a desolated Rishi is walking towards a church. He seems to be recalling the life lessons that Amitabh once gave him about children and the innocence of childhood. Does this hint at the death of Bachchan’s character? We will only know when the film hits the theatres on May 4.

Considering Big B’s brilliant performances in similar roles in Shoojit Sircar’s Piku and R Balki’s Paa, we are sure that once again, he will leave the audiences in awe of his evergreen craft.

102 Not Out is an adaptation of a Gujarati play by Saumya Joshi that goes by the same name. While Shukla who previously helmed the Akshay Kumar starrer Oh My God! directs this laugh riot, Joshi has been credited as the writer.

