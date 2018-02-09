102 Not Out teaser: Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s chemistry is a sheer joy to watch

102 Not Out teaser: Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor are returning together after 27 years. 102 Not Out teaser: Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor are returning together after 27 years.

Ever since 102 Not Out starring Amitabh Bachchan as a 102-year-old man and Rishi Kapoor as his 75-year-old son was announced, movie buffs have been excited to witness the coming together of two superstars after 27 years. While we have already given you an insight into the first look of the lead actors, now it’s time for the film’s teaser which was released today.

The one-minute long teaser of the ageless comedy has Amitabh Bachchan taking care of his son like any other father would do. But what is unusual you may ask? It is the age of this father-son duo. While Amitabh is 102-years-old, Rishi Kapoor plays his adorable 75-year-old son who has a childlike innocence. From the first look, it seems the writers of the story have tried to portray the generation gap in a reverse mode where a father is younger at heart in comparison to his son.

We see father Amitabh playing the saxophone and hitting a football and son Rishi roaming around in tension and doing yoga asanas. In fact, we hear Amitabh telling Rishi, “I would be the first father of the world who will send his son to an old age home.” The chemistry between the two actors who dance in the rain like lovers and exchange cards leaves a smile on your face.

Directed by Umesh Shukla, 102 Not Out is based on playwright Saumya Joshi’s well-known Gujarati play by the same name. Talking about the unique project and his reunion with Rishi Kapoor on the silver screen, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Teaming up with Chintu Ji (Rishi Kapoor) after so many successful historic films, has been the greatest joy. A novel story, competent direction and the most qualified crew, has made the experience of 102 Not Out even greater.” Adding to it, he said, “I know the country loves the younger, fresh and vibrant new generation, as must it should deservedly, but whoever said the ‘oldies’ are not capable to do the similar, we know if given a chance we shall not disappoint you either, that is as immodest as I can get. BADUMBAAAAAAAAA!”

Rishi Kapoor, who plays the 75-year-old son of Amitabh in 102 Not Out, added, “Being in 102 Not Out brought back a lot of fond memories and fun I have shared with Amitji during my younger days. I am glad to reunite with him on such a special and unusual film. It will definitely delight our fans.”

Talking about the film, director Umesh Shukla said, “102 Not Out is a highly entertaining and extremely successful Gujarati play that has won over the youth and family audiences across the board. The idea of adapting it into a Hindi feature came from the fact that the relationship between a parent and a child is universal and the one where love supersedes everything else, including age. Amitabh Sir and Rishi Sir together are a dream cast for anyone and I sensed a deep responsibility in bringing them together.”

The unusual comedy releases on May 4, 2018.

