102 Not Out song Badumbaaa: Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s antics will put a smile on your face

We are sure you’ve heard of Bollywood ‘jugalbandis’ before. But Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor are indulging in one of the best singing banters we have seen yet, in 102 Not Out’s latest song titled “Badumbaaa”. In the song, the duo who play a father and son in the film are trying their best to pull the other one down but in a hilarious manner. The colourful song has been crooned by the two legends themselves and is one of the happiest tracks we have heard in a while. Yes, the song video will surely leave you with a broad smile.

The song “Badumbaaa” is fun and vibrant, to say the least. With some peppy lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, it portrays the relationship between the father-son duo, with Amitabh Bachchan as the father getting brownie points for being the heart and soul of this comic-drama. While Big B has lend his voice to various songs in the past, it is Rishi Kapoor’s first attempt at singing. That’s not all. Bachchan senior has also composed the number, adding yet another feather to his cap!

Watch | 102 Not Out song Badumbaaa

In the five-and-a-half-minute long video, we see Amitabh Bachchan’s character cheering on his grumpy son with quirky dance moves. As the song proceeds, even Kapoor joins him in an attempt to match steps with him. The contagious chemistry between both the actors is the high point of the song.

102 Not Out is directed by Umesh Shukla. While Bachchan plays the 102-year-old patriarch, Kapoor plays his 75-year-old son in the film. Both the Bollywood icons are working together after a gap of 27 years.

The first song of 102 Not Out titled “Bachche ki Jaan” released last week. The film, which also stars Jimit Trivedi, will release on May 4, clashing with Hansal Mehta’s Omerta that stars Rajkummar Rao.

