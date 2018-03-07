Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s devotion to their art is awe-inspiring: 102 Not Out makeup artist

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor patiently sit to get their make up done for 102 Not Out. Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor patiently sit to get their make up done for 102 Not Out.

National award-winning makeup, hair and prosthetic designer Preetisheel Singh was lauded for the looks of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat. Now, Preetisheel has done it again with the looks of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in Umesh Shukla’s 102 Not Out. The film is an adaptation of a successful Gujarati play of the same name and explores the relationship between a parent and a child. In the movie, Amitabh is a 102-year-old man and Rishi Kapoor plays his adorable 75-year-old son.

Speaking about the magnetic appeal of the legendary actors, Preetisheel Singh says, “I was a baby when they were shining bright and they are still ruling hearts. So yes, you got to toughen up and think beyond the aura they exude. Designing their looks was a hard task. More so, as I was aware that combined with their talent, the looks would go way beyond visual appeal.”

“Plus, at their age and stature, it takes a lot of patience to sit and allow so much makeup to happen and then go out and perform. Even after all these years in the business of entertainment, their child-like enthusiasm and devotion to their art are awe-inspiring. Their energy and intensity are infectious and exhilarating, so much so that one can compare it with the current heartthrobs,” she adds.

Apart from 102 Not Out, the National Award winner has projects like Vikramaditya Motwane’s Bhavesh Joshi, Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol’s debut film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Rishi Kapoor starrer Mulk and the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Thackeray in her kitty.

