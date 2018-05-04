102 Not Out movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction and more

102 Not Out live updates: Directed by Umesh Shukla, 102 Not Out stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Mukesh Hariawala and Jimit Trivedi 102 Not Out live updates: Directed by Umesh Shukla, 102 Not Out stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Mukesh Hariawala and Jimit Trivedi

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out has hit the screens. Audiences can’t wait to see Amitabh and Rishi don the unusual roles of the elderly father-son duo. Based on a play written by Saumya Joshi and helmed by Oh My God director Umesh Shukla, 102 Not Out also stars actors Mukesh Hariawala and Jimit Trivedi.

Also Read | 102 Not Out director Umesh Shukla: Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor were like students on sets

Talking to indianexpress.com about 102 Not Out, director Umesh Shukla said, “Just like the subject of Oh My God! was very universal, I felt that the story of 102 Not Out was also very universal. It is almost like a love story between a father and his son. I found the idea that a 102-year-old father would be willing to send his son to an old age home because he is too boring, very unique. The character of 102 is so vital in the sense that he still wants to live life to the fullest. You know, the idea that age is just a number.”