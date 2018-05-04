Follow Us:
Friday, May 04, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News

102 Not Out movie release LIVE UPDATES: Review, audience reaction and more

102 Not Out live updates: Want to know what critics, celebrities, and fans are saying about the Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out? Follow our live blog for all the latest updates about the Umesh Shukla directorial.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 4, 2018 10:30:11 am
102 Not Out movie 102 Not Out live updates: Directed by Umesh Shukla, 102 Not Out stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Mukesh Hariawala and Jimit Trivedi

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out has hit the screens. Audiences can’t wait to see Amitabh and Rishi don the unusual roles of the elderly father-son duo. Based on a play written by Saumya Joshi and helmed by Oh My God director Umesh Shukla, 102 Not Out also stars actors Mukesh Hariawala and Jimit Trivedi.

Also Read | 102 Not Out director Umesh Shukla: Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor were like students on sets

Talking to indianexpress.com about 102 Not Out, director Umesh Shukla said, “Just like the subject of Oh My God! was very universal, I felt that the story of 102 Not Out was also very universal. It is almost like a love story between a father and his son. I found the idea that a 102-year-old father would be willing to send his son to an old age home because he is too boring, very unique. The character of 102 is so vital in the sense that he still wants to live life to the fullest. You know, the idea that age is just a number.”

Live Blog

Follow all the live updates about 102 Not Out, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Mukesh Hariawala and Jimit Trivedi.

Highlights

    10:29 (IST) 04 May 2018
    Still on the fence about watching 102 Not Out? Take a look at the trailer of Amitabh-Rishi starrer

    10:27 (IST) 04 May 2018
    Emraan Hashmi on 102 Not Out
    10:24 (IST) 04 May 2018
    Rishi on working with Amitabh in 102 Not Out

    "Our journey began 42 years ago with 'Kabhi Kabhie'. Thereafter, we have played brothers, friends and now, father and son. When I heard the story idea, it was very exciting to see how a father sends his son to an old-age home. Later, when I heard the whole script, I was bowled over. To have Amitji as a co-star is always a dream. I don’t even need to say it; he is such a wonderful co-artiste, friend and relative. We worked together after 27 years, but the moment we rehearsed, we knew that we were on the same wavelength. Of course, we are older and our reflexes might have jaded, but I learnt another lesson from Amitji while working on this film. Generally, when I am working, I tend to learn from my seniors and juniors. Every time, I take a lesson home from some actor or the other, and this time, it was him. It is amazing to see how he enters into a character, and how he romances and flirts with it. That is how he fine-tunes it and brings out the nuances. After the first few shots, it is bingo," Rishi Kapoor told Times of India.

    10:20 (IST) 04 May 2018
    Amitabh on working with Rishi in 102 Not Out

    In a conversation with PTI, Amitabh Bachchan said, "Getting together after a gap of 27 years with Rishi ji, was just like getting off a bicycle and getting on it again. The inside stories would take a lifetime to narrate. Suffice to say they were all very pleasant and joyous."

    Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan: My work ethic is not to break records, but to break my back in trying to do justice to work

    10:08 (IST) 04 May 2018
    Planning to watch 102 Not Out? Here are five reasons to watch the Amitabh-Rishi starrer

    10:01 (IST) 04 May 2018
    102 Not Out early celeb reviews

    Rajkumar Hirani

    It's a very sweet charming film. We've grown watching them together in many films earlier. It was absolutely wonderful to see them together again and they both were fabulous.

    Hema Malini

    102 Not Out is a very different film. Very interesting and two great actors here are performing at their best.

    Kartik Aaryan

    I love the film. The kind of relationship and the bond between Amitabh sir and Rishiji in the film is amazing. It's a very well written film. After so long, you have a family film jis mein aapko kaafi relationship ke baare mein, ek father-son waali relationship ke baare mein usko relish karne ka ek film mein entertaining aur thoda sa emotional way mein dikhaya jaa raha hai. I am in love with the film. Umesh Shukla sir ka bahut bada fan hu. It's an amazing film.

    Taapsee Pannu

    I have just been so lucky and blessed to work with both of them first of all. So this film was definitely in my must watch list. Of course, it will leave you in tears and joy when you leave the theatres. I am just so so proud of myself that I got to work with them and so lucky that I got to see the both of them on screen like I couldn't see Amar Akbar Anthony but at least I could see this film in theatre and I'm just happy about that. I think that you should not miss this opportunity, just do a favor and watch it on the 4th of May.

    Directed by Umesh Shukla, 102 Not Out stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Mukesh Hariawala and Jimit Trivedi among others. The film marks a collaboration between Rishi and Amitabh after a long hiatus of 27 years. While they have previously been seen playing brothers/friends on screen, this time they will be seen in the role of a father-son duo. 102 Not Out is the story of a 102-year-old man who is determined to hold the record of being the oldest man alive. The only problem, according to him, is his grumpy 75-year-old son who is too boring to live with.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Share your thoughts