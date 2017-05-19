102 Not Out first look: Amitabh Bachchan plays daddy to Rishi Kapoor. See photo

First look of this father-son jodi of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor from the film 102 Not Out is here. First look of this father-son jodi of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor from the film 102 Not Out is here.

Amitabh Bachchan is 102 not out and Rishi Kapoor seems to be miffed about something. Maybe that he is playing a balding 75-year-old man whose 102-year-old father seems to be having too much fun. Wait, let us simplify it for you. After 26 years, Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor are working together and while Amitabh is playing the 102-year-old daddy, Rishi is his sprightly — if a bit angry — 75-year-old son.

Rishi Kapoor tweeted on Thursday, “Wonderful to work again with the Legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Thank you Amitji, it never felt the 26 years old hiatus.We connected instantly!” Later, trade analyst Taran Adarsh enlightened us with more details about Big B and Rishi Kapoor’s 102 Not Out.

Taran tweeted, “Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor reunite after almost 3 decades for director Umesh Shukla’s #102NotOut… Filming commences in Mumbai…” He further shared the details of the film and he wrote, “#102NotOut features Amitabh as a 102-year-old and Rishi as his 75-year-old son… Based on Saumya Joshi’s Gujarati play by the same name.”

Well Taran has also shared the first look of this father-son jodi of Amitabh and Rishi. The two men looks actully cute in their old avatars. Check out the first look of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s upcoming film 102 Not Out.

Also see Rishi Kapoor’s tweet:

Wonderful to work again with the Legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Thank you Amitji, it never felt the 26 years old hiatus.We connected instantly! pic.twitter.com/t259iyW2zr — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) May 18, 2017

Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie, Naseeb and Coolie are just a few of the films that Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor have done together. It seems they are ready to weave the same magic again on the silver screen after 26 years.

