102 Not Out: Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor are redefining cool and old school in this new poster

The latest poster of 102 Not Out starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor is out and it can be safely said that the film will be a quirky comedy. In the film, Amitabh plays a 102-year-old man and Rishi plays his son. The duo will be sharing the screen space after 27 years. The duo has worked together in films like Amar Akbar Anthony and Coolie.

The new poster shows Rishi Kapoor gardening while Amitabh is sprinkling water on his head. The film’s first poster had Rishi Kapoor trying to break out of an egg while Amitabh is laughing on the side.

102 Not Out is based on Saumya Joshi’s Gujarati play of the same name and he has adapted the play into a film. Amitabh Bachchan has been sharing various pictures from the sets of the film giving us a sneak peek into this comedy.

Amitabh Bachchan will also lend his voice for a rap number for the film. From the pictures he has shared, it looks like Amitabh’s character will be fun and quirky while Rishi plays the dutiful and caring son.

Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film releases on May 4. Shukla is known for directing films like Rishi Kapoor starrer All Is Well and the Paresh Rawal starrer OMG – Oh My God.

