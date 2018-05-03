102 Not Out: Five reasons to watch Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s ageless comedy

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in their quirky avatars for 102 Not Out. Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in their quirky avatars for 102 Not Out.

Helmed by Umesh Shukla, the Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out hits theatres on May 4. With some tough competition at the box office as it releases alongside Rajkummar Rao’s Omerta, the film is a refreshing exploration of the relationship between a 102-year-old father and his 75-year-old son. While both of them are going through the perils of old age together, they have very different ways of looking at it.

Here are five reasons for you to catch this light-hearted comedy at the theatres.

Impressive star cast

In 102 Not Out, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan will portray a quirky 102-year-old father whose only aim is to outlive the man who holds the record for having lived the longest life. On the other hand, actor Rishi Kapoor will play his foreboding son who seems too wary of his old age. The actors are working together after a break of 27 years and it will sure be fun to watch them sharing screen space.

Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in a still from 102 Not Out. Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in a still from 102 Not Out.

Promising direction

Based on a Gujarati play of the same name, 102 Not Out has been helmed by director Umesh Shukla who has films like Oh My God! and All is Well to his name. With his previous outings, Shukla has proved to be a man who can generate laughs. 102 Not Out has been scripted by Saumya Joshi, who wrote the original play as well.

102 Not Out will see Amitabh Bachchan in a quirky avatar. 102 Not Out will see Amitabh Bachchan in a quirky avatar.

Father-son relationship

Bollywood’s love for the genre of romance is no secret and somewhere as viewers we have grown weary of filmmakers repeatedly choosing the genre for their films. Rarely have we seen films exploring the beautiful relationship between a father and son and that stands as a strong point in favour of 102 Not Out.

102 Not Out will see Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in a father-son relationship. 102 Not Out will see Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in a father-son relationship.

Old is Gold

It is also rare for Bollywood to give the center stage to people who have crossed more than three quarters of their life. 102 Not Out seems to be an impressive exploration of the struggles of the elderly. Previously, we have seen films like Piku, Do Dooni Chaar and Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi among others which have proved that old age is indeed a gold mine of interesting stories.

Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in a still from 102 Not Out. Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in a still from 102 Not Out.

Quirky comedy

As it releases alongside Hansal Mehta’s intense drama Omerta, 102 Not Out’s light-hearted content will be one of its USPs. With its quirky comic narrative, 102 Not Out seems to be the perfect entertainer for people who want to take a break from their hectic lives and spend some good time at the theatres.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd