102 Not Out: Everything you need to know about Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s family comedy

Much to the delight of Bollywood fans, the makers of 102 Not Out unveiled the film’s first trailer on March 28. The film, which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in pivotal roles, is helmed by Oh My God! director Umesh Shukla. Based on a Gujarati play by the same name, 102 Not Out seems to be an unusual story about a 102-year-old father and a 75-year-old son, who tend to look at old age a lot differently than each other.

While the movie itself would release on May 4, the excitement and buzz that has been created around the film is hard to beat. Amitabh released the first trailer on his Twitter page writing, “BAAADDUUUMMMBABAAAAAAA !!! Ande se murgi ya murgi se anda? #102NotOutTrailer hai nikla bas yehi hai FUNDA!”

Here are a few things we know about the movie so far:

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s collaboration

It does not often happen in Bollywood that veteran actors like Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan grace the silver screen together. Even when they do, they are usually cast in supporting roles instead of playing the lead ones. However, looks like director Umesh Shukla is all set to bend the rules with his latest offering 102 Not Out.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in Naseeb. (Source: The Express Archives) Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in Naseeb. (Source: The Express Archives)

Big B and Kapoor last shared screen space 27 years ago in 1981’s Naseeb. They have also previously worked in Kabhi Kabhie, Coolie, Ajooba and Amar Akbar Anthony. Having worked on multiple projects together, the two also share a great rapport with each other, as shared by Shukla in a recent interview.

Quirky characters and old-is-gold plot

102 Not Out’s tagline reads “Baap cool, beta old school.” The film is about a centenarian (Amitabh Bachchan) who wants to break the world record of being the oldest man alive, which is held by a 118-year-old Chinese man. He plans to do it by putting his 75-year-old son in an old age home. As is obvious from the trailer, 102 Not Out is a huge step away from Hindi film industry’s regular romantic love stories and non-sensical comedies.

102 Not Out: Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, the film releases on May 4. 102 Not Out: Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor, the film releases on May 4.

In fact, to make their characters look more authentic, Amitabh and Rishi’s looks have been designed with utmost precision. While Rishi is donning a bald-spectacled avatar, Bachchan is sporting a long white mane and beard with heavily rimmed glasses. Their Gujarati accents are pretty distinctive and even their dressing sense is representative of their personality types.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor patiently sit to get their make up done for 102 Not Out. Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor patiently sit to get their make up done for 102 Not Out.

Bachchan’s rap song and 102 Not Out’s music

If Amitabh’s recent “BAADDUUMMBAAA!” posts have left you dumb-founded, fret not. We have all the answers for you. Yes, Big B is crooning a rap song in 102 Not Out and by the looks of it, it could be titled Badumba. The 75-year-old actor has never shied away from trying his hand at new things and looks like this rap song will be the latest addition to his list. In the set photos that Bachchan shared on his social media handles, he is nailing his quirky act and the song looks like a happy fun number.

As seen in the trailer, Daniel B George’s background score for this ageless family drama is a zany mix of peppy beats and tunes. The rest of the songs which have been composed by Salim-Suliman are yet to be released by the makers.

Director Umesh Shukla

Filmmaker Umesh Shukla, who shot to fame with 2012 satire comedy Oh My God!, is helming this family comedy. Just like his previous venture, 102 Not Out is an adaptation of Saumya Joshi’s acclaimed Gujarati play which goes by the same name. The good thing about 102 Not Out is that Shukla has chosen to retain Joshi as the writer for the film as well.

