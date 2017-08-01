102 Not Out: Amitabh Bachchan falls asleep on the sets? Here’s what happened

Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of 102 Not Out. Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of 102 Not Out.

Amitabh Bachchan has the reputation of taking every scene of his film seriously. His co-stars have maintained that Amitabh rehearses a single scene over fifteen times before the shooting call. But on the sets of 102 Not Out, the actor surprised everyone. How? Well, the actor was supposed to enact a scene where he had to fall asleep, and Amitabh slept for real. If you don’t believe us, you can read Big B’s blog where he has narrated the interesting sequence with a photo.

“Sleep .. that mechanism that has been a constant in us all .. like taking in air to breathe and survive .. and the opportunity of catching up with its loss, on set is a gifted moment in the script .. rare .. but so welcome .. one actually goes to sleep, while the lighting and the action and the scene is being conducted .. such a delight .. And my sleep was genuine .. they actually had to come and wake me up to tell me that it was over…” wrote the actor. Isn’t this funny? We also want to know if Big B snored but maybe we will see that on screen.

Another thing that we cannot miss in the photo is Senior Bachchan’s attire. He wore a simple kurta pyjama with socks and wore a monkey cap as he slept like a baby.

102 Not Out brings back the Amar Akbar Anthony duo Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor once again. Talking about working with Big B, Rishi said, “Always a pleasure and an honour to work with him.”

While Big B would be seen essaying the role of a 102-year-old daddy, Rishi Kapoor will play his 75-year-old son. The two actors are busy shooting for the film, which is directed by Umesh Shukla. 102 Not Out will hit screen on December 1.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd