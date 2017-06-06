102 Not Out: Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor to return as father-son on December 1

First look of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor from 102 Not Out. First look of Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor from 102 Not Out.

102 Not Out, an extraordinary movie featuring Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in father-son roles has been one of the most awaited releases this year. Directed by Umesh Shukla, the film is to be released on December 1, as announced by Taran Adarsh on Twitter. He wrote, “Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer #102NotOut, directed by Umesh Shukla, to release on 1 Dec 2017.”

The movie is based on Saumya Joshi’s Gujarati play by the same name. Amitabh and Rishi look extremely adorable and believable in their old avatars and it seems like Big B is essaying the role of a 102-year-old daddy, and Rishi Kapoor is playing it cool as his playful and perky 75-year-old son. As mind-blowing as that sounds, it is no doubt that only Bollywood legends like Amitabh and Rishi could take up such challenging roles. Amitabh Bachchan’s incredible acting skills were exemplary in a similar role in the 2009 release Paa where he played a 12-year-old suffering from progeria, a rare genetic disorder making him look considerably older.

Rishi Kapoor shared his wonderful experience on working with his Amar Akbar Anthony co-star in a tweet sometime back. He wrote “Wonderful to work again with the Legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Thank you Amitji, it never felt the 26 years old hiatus.We connected instantly!”

Kabhi Kabhie, Naseeb and Coolie are just a few of the films that Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor have done together. It seems they are ready to weave the same magic again on the silver screen after 26 years.

