10 facts about Om Puri’s personal life, troubled marriage and revelations made in his biography. See pics

As soon as the news about veteran actor Om Puri’s sudden demise broke, shock and reactions began to flow from all quarters. Many said 2017 couldn’t have begun on a sadder note. Om Puri was a powerful actor with a great body of work. But his personal life was not that easy.

In fact, Naseeruddin Shah also said this after his death, “But his (Om Puri’s) personal problems — in which I did not intervene at all — had left his mental and physical health in a shambles. I know for a fact that Om was really suffering during the last few years. And there was no way out of it. Though his death was sudden, I can’t say it was totally unexpected. In a way, death has relieved him of all the stress, and that includes the bad films he took on, I presume for financial reasons. Om took all the criticism on his chin.”

Here we give you all the facts about the personal life of this veteran actor.

1) Om Puri married Seema Kapoor, the sister of actor Annu Kapoor, in 1991, but their marriage ended soon.

2) Seema and Om knew each other for 11 years, since 1979. She lived in Delhi and Om in Mumbai. She had even proposed to him but he had told her, “I admire you, I’m fond of you but I’m involved with another girl.” She was heartbroken. Eventually, the two got married in 1990. But they did not remain together for too long.

3) In 1993, he married journalist Nandita Puri, with whom he had a son named Ishaan.

4) In 2009, Nandita wrote a biography of her husband titled ‘Unlikely Hero: The Story Of Om Puri.’ The inclusion of explicit details of Om Puri’s previous relationships in the book made him very upset.

5) The main reason for Om Puri’s anger, as revealed by Nandita, was her revelation that he had sex with his maid Shanti at the age of 14. Nandita had also exposed Om’s longstanding liaison with a woman named Laxmi with whom Om was sexually and emotionally involved.

6) Om Puri had even spoken about this in an interview at that time. He said, “My wife has reduced a very important and sacred part of my life to cheap and lurid gossip. I had shared these dark secrets with my wife as all husbands do. If she chose to make them public, at least she should’ve made sure to maintain a dignity about experiences that are a valuable part of my life. Has she forgotten that I have a standing in society and I’ve worked hard to achieve all that I have today? I won’t allow her to throw it all away for the sake of sensationalism.”

7) When Nandita was asked about her side of the story, she said, “This is all such a mistake. My book on my husband is a biography. The book is about Om, the man and the actor. Om has all the human foibles, just like all of us.”

8) Nandita filed an allegation of domestic violence against him, and the two opted for a judicial separation after 26 years of marriage, as things turned ugly between them following the biography.

9) Puri and Nandita decided to live separately without going through a divorce.

10) His lawyer Jalaja Nambiar said the couple will have separate lives without divorce. “Mr Puri wanted a divorce but because things started going here and there, he opted for an amicable settlement and the court granted them judicial separation under which they are a married couple legally but have their separate lives and cannot interfere in each other’s matter,” she said.

Om Puri’s onscreen persona was very different from his real life image. His marital issues often kept him in news.

