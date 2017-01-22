Try-it with Tara: Tara Sharma’s new online series catering to young parents

Tara Sharma has started an online series catering to children on her YouTube channel, The Tara Sharma Show. Tara Sharma has started an online series catering to children on her YouTube channel, The Tara Sharma Show.

Actress-entrepreneur Tara Sharma has started a new fun series catering to children on her Tara Sharma Show on YouTube channel called “Try-It With Tara”. “It is just a fun little online series which I plan to do now and then till ‘The Tara Sharma Show Season 5’ is on air.”

“I had conceptualised this show way back in 2006 before becoming a parent and revived the idea in 2012 but then I got very busy with my main show ‘The Tara Sharma Show’, but recently I decided to re-explore ‘Try-It With Tara’ and adapt it to being through the eyes of a parent,” Tara said in a statement.

“Try-It With Tara” is a new two-minutes video series featuring sporty and other activities that Tara has been inspired to try again thanks to her children learning them.

“I have always been quite sporty and now as a Mum when our kids are doing various sports and other activities I am often tempted to try them again. So from tennis to yoga to running to swimming to riding horses and ice-skating and lots more,” she added.

“Try-It With Tara” is a series aimed at encouraging young parents and anyone to try or retry the activities.