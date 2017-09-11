⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Haseena Parkar: Ankur Bhatia reveals what he discovered about Haseena’s husband Ibrahim Parkar

Haseena Parkar: Actor Ankur Bhatia on playing Haseena’s husband in the Shraddha Kapoor film. Haseena Parkar: Actor Ankur Bhatia on playing Haseena’s husband in the Shraddha Kapoor film.

Ankur Bhatia, who last played Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s husband in Omung Kumar’s Sarbjit, will next be seen in Apoorva Lakhia’s Haseena Parkar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. He will be seen donning the role of Haseena’s husband Ibrahim Parkar. And recently, the actor revealed some unknown details about Ibrahim, who was gunned down by members of the Arun Gawli gang.

Ankur said, “Initially, I had no idea about Ibrahim except for the fact that he was quite tall and well-built, which was why I was signed up to play the role. However, while interacting with Parkar and Haseena’s family, I discovered another side to his personality. Despite being a macho guy, who also worked as a stuntman in Bollywood films, Ibrahim had a playful side to him as well. A jovial person, Ibrahim was known for his larger-than-life personality and attitude as well as his romantic nature when it came to Haseena, who equally adored him. Needless to say, I was quite pleasantly surprised to know that beneath his tough guy exterior, he was quite the romantic.”

Haseena Parkar explores the story of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister, Haseena Parkar and how she came to handle Dawood’s empire after his disappearance. This gritty tale was supposed to hit the theatres on August 18, but later got postponed to September 22.

While gangster biopics seem to have become the formula of the season, Arjun Rampal’s recent release Daddy, based on the life of Arun Gawli failed to create much impact on its opening weekend at the box office. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Haseena Parkar has been produced by Nahid Khan with Swiss Entertainment and co-produced by Sameer Antulay and Babu Tyagi.

