​Tubelight: Salman Khan’s stills hint that he is set to show his never-seen-before emotional side. See photos

Two new stills of Tubelight featuring Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Martin Rey Tunga were released. Two new stills of Tubelight featuring Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Martin Rey Tunga were released.

Tubelight starring Salman Khan and Sohail Khan is directed by Kabir Khan. Kabir, who has already worked with the Sultan actor twice, had earlier commented on how this film will change people’s opinion about Salman’s acting skills. From the stills which are making its way to fans on social media, it looks like the director might be right after all. There is such a great range of emotions in each of the still that has been released by the makers so far. From the innocent man who is happily grooving to foot-tapping music to someone who has to say goodbye to his brother, Salman Khan looks like he is all set to win the audience’s heart with an emotional tale. So far, moviebuffs are expecting this to be a sure shot tearjerker.

Salman took to his official Instagram page to post a couple of new stills from the big ticket movie. While one featured himself and his brother Sohail, the actor wrote, “Khana kha rahe hai! Talk later. #Tubelight @SohailKhanofficial @tubelightkieid.” The other one featured Salman and the child actor Matin Rey Tunga as he wrote, “Namaste, Sat Sri Akal, Kem Cho, As-salamu alaykum 🙏 #Tubelight #Matin @TubelightKiEid.” From being a kid himself to being a kid’s company, the stills promise us a heart-touching tale on screen. After seeing Bhajrangi Bhaijaan, and also the many pictures of Salman with his nephew Ahil, we are all looking forward to watch his equation with Matin.

The still that was released before, of Salman and Chinese actor Zhu Zhu was also a peek into the kind of relationship we would see on screen. A little hesitant, but still enjoying each other’s company – the look on the star’s face says it all. From going out for an ice-cream with his brother to shedding tears when his beloved brother goes to fight a war – this is not something that we have seen Salman Khan do before.

From looking at all the stills that have released so far, we wonder if the movie will be an emotionally draining intense drama. So far, the stress has been about how Salman Khan is doing something that he has never done before. With just 6 days left for the release of the film, there is a lot of excitement and buzz around it. This Eid, we expect Salman Khan leaving his fans in awe of him for his acting.​

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd