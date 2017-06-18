​Shah Rukh Khan is excited for Jab Harry Met Sejal, but his Twitter banter with Australian cricketer Shane Warne is better

Shah Rukh Khan is super excited and tweeted about Jab Harry Met Sejal, and Shane Warne wishes him good luck for the same. Shah Rukh Khan is super excited and tweeted about Jab Harry Met Sejal, and Shane Warne wishes him good luck for the same.

Shah Rukh Khan is in London for the ICC Champions Trophy finals as the star was set to release the first of the many mini trailers of his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal. SRK, who was excited about the final match between India and Pakistan, and introducing Harry and Sejal to his fans got a wish from his friend when he had posted about attending the match. Shah Rukh tweeted, “All spruced up 2 cheer for CT17 Finals. Also excited to present the MiniTrails to the world #JabHarryMetSejal.” Australian cricketer Shane Warne took to his official Twitter handle to tweet to SRK and said, “Good luck mate ! #CT17.”

To this, the Raees star replied, “Thank u mate. Been so long since we met. Be well & enjoy the match.” Well Shane Warne was the captain of Rajasthan Royals, the IPL team that was co-owned by actor Shilpa Shetty. Shah Rukh is the owner of Kolkata Night Riders, and the two have gotten to know each other. This could also be the reason why Shane wrote back to SRK and said, “Look forward to seeing you soon my friend ! Should be a great game, I can also remember you smashing me around Eden Gardens a few years ago.”

See | Shah Rukh Khan and Shane Warne’s Twitter conversation

All spruced up 2 cheer for CT17 Finals. Also excited to present the MiniTrails to the world #JabHarryMetSejal pic.twitter.com/hPZDXz1uFo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 18, 2017

Thank u mate. Been so long since we met. Be well & enjoy the match. http://t.co/kEyCJwUfDU — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 18, 2017

Look forward to seeing you soon my friend ! Should be a great game, I can also remember you smashing me around Eden Gardens a few years ago http://t.co/JDDx8cEI9D — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 18, 2017

Yeah sure in my dreams I would ever be able to smash u around!! Ha ha http://t.co/NoG5NDh0Pv — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 18, 2017

Well, we wonder what the cricketer meant. Did SRK play a friendly match with the star cricketer? If so, that would have been an interesting watch. Anyways, King Khan’s reply to this was hilarious. He said, “Yeah sure in my dreams I would ever be able to smash u around!! Ha ha.”

The mini trailer that was released has already left fans on Twitter going gaga over the star’s ‘character’. If the other mini trailers are going to be as intriguing as this one, fans are going to have a tough time waiting for the release of the film. ​

