​Padman star Radhika Apte reveals the places she went on dates, and her childhood connection to theatre and films

Radhika Apte is one of the stars who has been a part of theatre. Looks like her love for acting stems from performing on stage, which she has been doing from when she was young. A resident of Pune, the only reason Radhika joined the famous Fergusson College was for the inter-collegiate drama competition Purushottam. The actor revealed this in an interview to HT Brunch. She said, “I went to Fergusson because I wanted to do Purushottam − an inter-college drama competition that was a really big deal back then. I’ve spent nights at the amphitheatre during rehearsals.”

She also revealed how Bharat Natya Mandir was a very important part of her time in theatre. She said, “Bharat Natya Mandir was an important part of my dramatics time. It’s this old theatre where Purushottam was conducted. We used to literally live there. Marathi classic plays happen there. Theatre is the soul of this place. It’s beautiful, and ancient.”

Radhika Apte recently confirmed that she will be a part of director Sriram Raghavan’s film To Shoot A Piano Player, starring Ayushmann Khurana. Now, she speaks about FTII, one of the best film schools in the country. Did she study there? Well, no. She admired the institution as an outsider, and was a part of the student diploma films. About this she said, “Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) is beautiful! It’s so big. My association to it is different, as I never studied there. But I did do a lot of diploma films with its students. The stories I’ve heard of the place and its campus life from my friends are interesting. So my association is that of an outsider who admires the place.” She also added that the place was quite special to her.

In the interview which talks about the place that she grew up in, the actor revealed that she had two boyfriends when she was in Pune. And the Blue Nile restaurant in Pune has apparently seen all her dates with her boyfriends. She said, “This restaurant has seen all my dates with both the boyfriends I had in Pune. And I used to come here wearing gajras in my hair!” Well, isn’t that adorable?

The actor will be seen starring opposite Akshay Kumar in R.Balki’s film Padman next. She recently visited Tuscany on a vacation with her husband Benedict Taylor.

