​Before Padmavati, Deepika Padukone turns royal and rules like a queen in this photoshoot. See photos

Deepika Padukone’s pictures from a recent photoshoot looks like the actor has walked straight out of dreamland. She is seen in a range of dresses and it reminds us of all the fairytale princesses that we have ever heard of. From Red Riding Hood, to Cinderella and Belle – she rules each look with poise. The actor, who was recently confirmed to be a part of the next film of Vin Diesel’s xXx and she is expected to reprise her role of Serena Unger. She is also looking forward to the release of her film Padmavati, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Padmavati also stars Ranveer Singh – her rumoured boyfriend, and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. The film is slated to release in November. In the meanwhile, the actor has also signed a Vishal Bharadwaj film, which is directed by Honey Trehan. The actor will be seen paired up opposite her Piku star Irrfan Khan in this film. Speculations are rife that the actor will play the role of gangster queen Sapna Didi, and Irrfan is expected to play the role of a local thug who falls in love with her.

Deepika did the shoot for the jewellery brand Tanishq for which she has previously done an advertisement with her father Prakash Padukone and mother Ujjala Padukone. With the new series of pictures, it looks like the actor will remain the most sought after brand ambassador.

The last time Deepika shared a picture from a cover shoot for a popular magazine, the actor was slut shamed on social media for her choice of attire. Looks like nothing will stop this star for doing what she wants to, and we love her spirit.

