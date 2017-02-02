Bogan movie review: When Jayam Ravi’s hero is no match for Arvind Swamy’s villain

Bogan movie review Bogan movie review

Bogan movie cast: Jayam Ravi, Arvind Swamy, Hansika Motwani

Bogan movie director: Lakshman

After being relentlessly stalked at the box office by Suriya’s Singam 3, Bogan finally opened in the theatres on Thursday. The film brings back the hit duo Jayam Ravi and Arvind Swamy after Thani Oruvan, which was a box office hit. And, they continue to give tough time to each other in their new outing too.

According to the legend, Bogan is an ancient saint who had mastered several techniques of magic, one of them being the power to exchange one’s mind with someone else. Adithya, played by Arvind, is assistant to an archaeology professor. During one of the expeditions in Palani in Tamil Nadu, he chance upon the scriptures that contain the secrets of body swapping. He learns the techniques from Bogan’s writings and starts minting money by robbing people while under his magic spell.

On the other hand, Vikram, played by Jayam Ravi, is an honest police officer who is living his action-packed life to the fullest and is all set to marry the girl of his dreams, Mahalakshmi, played by Hansika Motwani. When everything in life seems to be going just fine, Vikram crosses paths with Adithya. Vikram’s father, a bank employee, comes under the spell of Adithya and dumps all the money from the bank’s safe in the latter’s car trunk. When he comes back to his senses, he is in handcuffs and accused of robbing a bank. Determined to clear the name of his innocent father, Vikram begins the investigation and in no time tracks down Adithya and thus begins their mindgame.

What is fascinating about Bogan is its powerful antagonist and at many levels, the leading man is no match for him. How will you stop a man who has the power to turn himself into anyone in the blink of an eye and can be anywhere and do anything with authority? The stakes for the hero in a Jayam Ravi film has never been so high.

Both Jayam Ravi and Arvind Swamy have got an equal screen time and, as the film’s positive and negative forces, they complement each other very well. But, it is Arvind Swamy’s character who you are rooting for despite him being the bad guy who kills without compunction. While you are curious to know how the hero will defeat the villain, you already know that Adithya is somehow going to outfox Vikram. Arvind made his mark as a ‘chocolate boy’ during the early years of his career but he looks way cooler now playing the bad guy.

The screenplay of the film is also interesting because the hero in this movie has flaws, makes errors, makes judgement errors and gets played more than once. It is announced at the end of the film that the battle between good and evil will continue in the second part too.

It is Jayam Ravi-Arvind Swamy show all the way, while other characters have also done their parts convincingly. The songs composed by D Imman are good and don’t affect the pace of the film.

Thani Oruvan duo, Jayam Ravi and Arvind Swamy, have taken their hide-and-seek game to a new level in Bogan. Like their previous outing, the latest fantasy action film packs enough surprises to keep the audience engaged till the end.

