Watch Bigg Boss 11 promo: Salman Khan is more than happy to host his sultry neighbour Mouni Roy

Believe Salman Khan to be at his wittiest best in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss. And as the show is coming out with its eleventh season soon, Dabangg Khan is in his elements yet again. This we say after watching the third promo of the reality show that has been shared on the official Twitter handle of the channel Colors. Unlike the first two promos, this one reveals the date when Bigg Boss 11 will air. After many speculations around the name of the celebrity contestants, the audience will finally be introduced to them on October 1 when the premiere of the show will be aired.

The other fact which makes this promo special is the pairing of Salman with the Gold girl Mouni Roy. In the promo, Salman abhors his unwanted neighbours who barge into his house to watch a cricket match but soon he is happy to be interrupted by another neighbour, Mouni Roy who comes in teasing the actor in her hot avatar. This time he is even ready to give the balcony seat to this beautiful Naagin of television as she is the one he has been waiting for eagerly. Well, we already know how much Salman is fond of Mouni. In fact, Mouni is the only TV actor who frequented the sets of Bigg Boss 10 and shook a leg with Salman at the finale.

By the end of the promo, Salman once again drops in a hint about the theme of the show being set around neighbours. Now it will be interesting to see whether celebrities become the neighbours or the commoners will be the troublesome neighbours of celebrities.

Meanwhile, the list of speculated contestants is getting longer day by day. A few in the list are Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Anuj Saxena, Pearl V Puri, Abrar Zahoor, Nikitin Dheer and Dhinchak Pooja among others. It will be interesting to see who makes it to the controversial house.

