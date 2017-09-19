Is YouTube sensation Harsh Beniwal the first ‘padosi’ of Bigg Boss 11 house? See photo

Bigg Boss 11: The makers of the show drop a hint on the name of the second contestant of the show. Bigg Boss 11: The makers of the show drop a hint on the name of the second contestant of the show.

With only ten days left for it to go on air, the makers of Bigg Boss 11 have come up with an interesting strategy to keep the audience on the edge of their seats. In a fun contest, the fans of the controversial reality show have been asked to guess the guest list of the show and win a chance to watch Bigg Boss 11 live. After getting many responses on the photo of the first contestant on Monday, the second photo has also been dropped on the official Twitter handle of the show hosted by Salman Khan.

Just like the first one, Twitteratti was quick to guess the name of this ‘Padosi’ (neighbour) who according to the makers of the show will keep all entertained. Sharing the photo of a man with his face covered, the tweet said, “Ek aisa padosi jo behlaayega sab ka mann. Guess karo aur jeeto mauka Bigg Boss 11 live dekhne ka. #BBGuessList.” Several comments which followed the tweet suggests that he is YouTube sensation Harsh Beniwal.

Speculations around Harsh being approached for the show have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. For those, who don’t know him, Harsh Beniwal is a resident of Delhi and is an active social media user. A video of him dancing on popular song Cheap Thrills went viral and he has also written The Prank Song, which is similar to AIB’s The Party Song. Coming to his social media profiles, he has 1.2 million likes on Facebook, 1.2 million followers on Instagram and his YouTube page has 25k subscribers.

However, apart from Harsh, it is the names of comedians Zakir Khan and Sunil Grover coming up in the comments section. Though for many it is nobody but only Harsh.

The contest started with a picture of a gorgeous lady with her face half covered but unlike the latest tweet, nowhere did it mention if she is a ‘padosi’ or not. For the Twitter elite, she was Turkish writer Betul Eldon. This is because a similar picture of the woman can also be seen on the cover of a book titled ‘Sen Benimsin’, which has her name.

Now with the name of two contestants out, well almost, it will be interesting to see who is the commoner and who is the celebrity. This season the show is themed around neighbours and might see celebrities paired up with commoners.

