Watch Bigg Boss 11 teaser making: From nosy neighbours to unexpected neighbours, Salman Khan has them all

After releasing interesting teasers of the controversial television reality show Bigg Boss 11, now the makers of the show have come out with its making video. And like every behind the scenes video, this one is more fun than the original teasers as it reveals the fun Salman Khan had while shooting for them. As the video plays, Salman says, “This year the creative heads of Bigg Boss have come up with a new theme.” We already know that this year the show, which will host both commoners and celebrities, is set to be based on the theme of neighbours. Still, we hear about it in the video from those who played neighbours in the teasers.

The first sequence of the making video titled, ‘Salman Ka Funda Love Thy Padosi’ has Salman wooing the girl in his neighbourhood as he sings the popular song, “Mere saamne waali khidki mein” from the movie Padosan. But alas, with the beautiful girl stays her strict father as well. How does it matter? For Salman, when there is a pretty lady staying next door, you feel like staying back at home.

In the next one which says, ‘Salman Ke Unexpected Padosi’, we witness the much evident camaraderie between Salman and Mouni Roy. The two share a good laugh while filming for their teaser where both of them are shown as ardent cricket fans and Salman being a good neighbour allows Mouni to watch the match at his place.

Next comes ‘Salman’s Nosy Padosi’. The video looks relatable as no matter whether you live in a housing society, a residential colony, a high-rise or a row house, having neighbours is inevitable. And when these neighbours turn out to be interested more in your life than in theirs, nothing gets more annoying. Here Salman’s nosy neighbours want to know what the actor was up to last night as the lights of his house were on till late. In the last sequence, we watch Salman’s ‘nok-jhok’ with his neighbours.

The making video is a mix of all the teasers of Bigg Boss 11 which have been released until now. The show will premiere on October 1. Until then the channel and the makers of the show are making sure to maintain the suspense around the name of the contestants. Also, the suspense of whether celebrities will be the neighbours or the commoners has upped the level of excitement of the fans.

