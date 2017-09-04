Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan hosted show to have spying neighbours? That’s what its new promo hints at

Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan-hosted show will have a new twist in the upcoming season. Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan-hosted show will have a new twist in the upcoming season.

Salman Khan is sleeping late these days. He is also having some walk and talk late at night on his terrace. How do we know all this? Well, every house has someone who keeps a close watch on what’s happening inside it, like a spy, and they are called neighbours. To clear the suspense let us tell you that all this is not happening with Salman in real life about on his famous reality show Bigg Boss, which is all set for its new season. Bigg Boss 11 will have a new twist and the makers have hinted at the same in a new promo video which was released today.

Bigg Boss makers seem to be all geared up for the new season. To ensure that it is a better one, they have come up with a ‘naya chakkar’. The official Twitter page of Bigg Boss shared the new promo and wrote along, “.@BiggBoss ke ghar me neighbour? Ye kya hai naya chakkar? #BB11 Coming Soon @BeingSalmanKhan @iamappyfizz @oppomobileindia”

We see the dapper host Salman in blue denim, white T-shirt, paired with a cool military green jacket, and his french beard too cannot be missed. The actor, who is seen talking to a few neighbours makes an announcement about the new twist which Bigg Boss’ latest season will bring.

Watch Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 11 new promo:

We already know that like the previous one, even this season will see the commoners and celebrities pitted against each other. Now, we are excited to see who will be the ‘Bigg Boss neighbours’.

Every season of Bigg Boss makes enough news and garners TRPs for all the controversies it brings. Bigg Boss 11 tentatively go on air on October 1 and many celebrity names are speculated to have been approached for the same. A few in the list are Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Nia Sharma, Jhanvi Kapoor who had sprung into limelight way back in 2007 by declaring that actor Abhishek Bachchan had married her, Niti Taylor, Cezanne Khan, Anuj Saxena, YouTube sensation Dhinchak Pooja and a few others.

Who all will actually end up entering the house will remain a suspense until Bigg Boss 11 kicks off. Till then stay tuned to this space for all the updates about your favourite show.

