Bigg Boss 11 makers almost reveal first contestant. See photo

Bigg Boss 11 makers have opened a poll to guess the first contestant. While many say she is Turkish writer Betul Eldoan, others call her England based model Halima Matlub. Bigg Boss 11 makers have opened a poll to guess the first contestant. While many say she is Turkish writer Betul Eldoan, others call her England based model Halima Matlub.

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 is around the corner. And just like every year, the audience is desperately waiting to get any kind of information about the controversial reality show this time too. So, in order to keep the buzz intact, the makers have been teasing the viewers with small sneak peeks and behind the scenes videos of the show for a few weeks now. But, one of the biggest revelations came when the makers revealed the face of its first contestant. Well, almost!

Bigg Boss will begin its latest season on October 1. With its premiere night just days away, the official Twitter handle of the show released a half-covered face of a woman wrapped in a cloth with only one of her doe eyes visible. The sensuous and mysterious image was captioned, “Dekhiye Bigg Boss 11 ka live episode from the set! All you have to do is to guess the name of this gorgeous contestant. #BBGuessList”. This has surely left many excited to guess the celebrity as the massive fan base of the reality show and Salman Khan have begun their guess work already. Even the fan pages have become too active, and we don’t blame the viewers, given the popularity of the show.

Dekhiye Bigg Boss 11 ka live episode from the set! All you have to do is to guess the name of this gorgeous contestant. #BBGuessList pic.twitter.com/0MJirWKegE — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 18, 2017

A scroll down the comments from Twiteratti hinted that this woman might be Turkish writer Betul Eldoan. This is because a similar picture of the woman can also be seen on the cover of a book titled ‘Sen Benimsin’, which flaunts her name. Check out the cover page here.

However, some are also calling her Halima Matlub, a Muslim model from England who is married and can be found on Facebook and Instagram, though none of her social media profiles are verified. This maybe because some of her images are similar to what we find on Betul Eldoan’s book. Does that mean she has modeled to be on the cover of Betul’s book?

AND THE FIRST CONTESTANT OF BIGG BOSS 11 IS “HALIMA MATLUB”.

Click here to know more 👉 http://t.co/3sfxtR0oxd #BB11 #BiggBoss11 pic.twitter.com/3yfs1nrpbD — Liv life 2 d fullest (@Chhota_Bhim) September 18, 2017

Bigg Boss 11 also released a new teaser featuring Salman Khan where, just like the previous ones, here too the Tubelight star is doing peek-a-boo inside the house of his neighbours.

Bigg Boss 11 will be themed around ‘neighbours’. It is reported that the contestants will be kept in pairs, which will be one celebrity and one commoner.

We saw how aam aadmi Manveer Gurjar emerged the winner in the last season. So will the commoners have an upper hand this time too? Watch this space for more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd