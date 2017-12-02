Bigg Boss 11 December 1 full episode written update: Vikas is the new captain of the house

Bigg Boss airs on Colors. Bigg Boss airs on Colors.

Vikas asks Puneesh about Arshi. He remarks that Puneesh doesn’t know why Arshi is doing this with him.

Arshi writes Mera best friend Dhokebaaz on the jail’s wall.

Vikas tries to make amends with Arshi.

Arshi says she is not interested in talking to him.

Vikas ends his friendship with Arshi.

Arshi asks Hiten to end his friendship with Vikas.

Arshi asks Hiten about his marriage.

Shilpa gives Hina her tea.

Hina asks Shilpa not to do anything for her.

Arshi writes I love VG (Vikas Gupta) and Mera Best friend dhokebaaz nahi hai on the wall.

Vikas asks Arshi why did she do this with him.

Arshi, Puneesh and Bandgi come out of the jail.

Arshi gets into an argument with Shilpa for not giving her food in the jail.

Shilpa cries in the kitchen.

Puneesh says to Shilpa that Arshi and Akash has taken advantage of her.

Arshi says Shilpa is crying for getting footage for the cameras.

Bigg Boss asks housemates to nominate contenders for the captaincy.

Vikas and Priyank gets the majority of the votes.

While Shilpa is pealing the vegetables, Arshi sits behind Shilpa to tease her.

Vikas says this house is good for Karma and Shilpa is getting back what she has done to him in this house.

Shilpa cries alone.

Bigg Boss gives a task for the captaincy in which housemates have to dance for the contender whom they have to vote for the captaincy.

Priyank asks everyone to nominate him.

Priyank convinces Puneesh to vote for him and in return Priyank will save him from the eviction if he gets a chance.

Arshi dances for Vikas and Hina dances for Priyank.

On the second song, Luv dances for Priyank and Shilpa dances for Priyank.

Vikas says look who is dancing for me.

Vikas tells Arshi that according to him Puneesh will nominate him for the captaincy as he has made friends from his heart.

Akash dances for Priyank and Bandgi dances for Vikas.

Vikas begs Priyank to keep him in his list if he wins and becomes the captain.

On the last song, Puneesh goes to Priyank but dances for Vikas.

Vikas is the new captain of the house.

Arshi enacts Shilpa and says she only works in the kitchen for the cameras.

Arshi and Akash clean the house for the cameras like Shilpa.

Luv tells Priyank that Hina is feeling insecure because of Shilpa as Shilpa is getting all the footage.

Luv tells Priyank that Shilpa knows how to get the footage.

Vikas prays to God and Big Boss not to give him the power to nominate or save anyone from the eviction.

Akash asks Vikas not to nominate him as he will clean the house.

