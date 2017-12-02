Bigg Boss 11 December 1 full episode written update: Vikas is the new captain of the house

Written by Srishty Arora | Mumbai | Published: December 2, 2017 8:07 am
Missed last night’s Bigg Boss 11 episode? Read all the highlights from the latest episode of India’s most controversial reality show aired on Colors.
- Vikas asks Puneesh about Arshi. He remarks that Puneesh doesn’t know why Arshi is doing this with him.
- Arshi writes Mera best friend Dhokebaaz on the jail’s wall.
- Vikas tries to make amends with Arshi.
- Arshi says she is not interested in talking to him.
- Vikas ends his friendship with Arshi.
- Arshi asks Hiten to end his friendship with Vikas.
- Arshi asks Hiten about his marriage.
- Shilpa gives Hina her tea.
- Hina asks Shilpa not to do anything for her.
- Arshi writes I love VG (Vikas Gupta) and Mera Best friend dhokebaaz nahi hai on the wall.
- Vikas asks Arshi why did she do this with him.
- Arshi, Puneesh and Bandgi come out of the jail.
- Arshi gets into an argument with Shilpa for not giving her food in the jail.
- Shilpa cries in the kitchen.
- Puneesh says to Shilpa that Arshi and Akash has taken advantage of her.
- Arshi says Shilpa is crying for getting footage for the cameras.
- Bigg Boss asks housemates to nominate contenders for the captaincy.
- Vikas and Priyank gets the majority of the votes.
- While Shilpa is pealing the vegetables, Arshi sits behind Shilpa to tease her.
- Vikas says this house is good for Karma and Shilpa is getting back what she has done to him in this house.
- Shilpa cries alone.
- Bigg Boss gives a task for the captaincy in which housemates have to dance for the contender whom they have to vote for the captaincy.
- Priyank asks everyone to nominate him.
- Priyank convinces Puneesh to vote for him and in return Priyank will save him from the eviction if he gets a chance.
- Arshi dances for Vikas and Hina dances for Priyank.
- On the second song, Luv dances for Priyank and Shilpa dances for Priyank.
- Vikas says look who is dancing for me.
- Vikas tells Arshi that according to him Puneesh will nominate him for the captaincy as he has made friends from his heart.
- Akash dances for Priyank and Bandgi dances for Vikas.
- Vikas begs Priyank to keep him in his list if he wins and becomes the captain.
- On the last song, Puneesh goes to Priyank but dances for Vikas.
- Vikas is the new captain of the house.
- Arshi enacts Shilpa and says she only works in the kitchen for the cameras.
- Arshi and Akash clean the house for the cameras like Shilpa.
- Luv tells Priyank that Hina is feeling insecure because of Shilpa as Shilpa is getting all the footage.
- Luv tells Priyank that Shilpa knows how to get the footage.
- Vikas prays to God and Big Boss not to give him the power to nominate or save anyone from the eviction.
- Akash asks Vikas not to nominate him as he will clean the house.
