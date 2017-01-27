Will Bani J win Bigg Boss 10? Roadies star is a survivor. Watch videos, pics

After her stint in Roadies, Bani J underwent a drastic transformation from a simple boarding school girl to a daredevil chick. After her stint in Roadies, Bani J underwent a drastic transformation from a simple boarding school girl to a daredevil chick.

The clock is ticking faster and with the weekend just around the corner, the fans of the reality TV show Bigg Boss 10 are eagerly waiting for Salman Khan to announce the name of the winner on January 29. The finalists Lopamudra Raut, Bani J, Manveer Gurjar and Manoj Punjabi are competing for the trophy of Bigg Boss 10.

To make it easier for you to decide a name to support, we have demystified one of the four finalists, Bani J.

From Roadies to Bigg Boss 10, the journey of 27-year-old Bani Judge in the showbiz has not been a piece of cake. From being misinterpreted to being hated for the way she looked years ago, the young VJ has faced it all.

Watch| Bani J roadies audition video

Bani started her television career with MTV’s popular reality show Roadies in 2006. There, she was bullied by her fellow contestants for the way she looked but being a strong contender, she ended as a runner-up of the show. Recently her audition video from Roadies went viral on the internet where she is seen nailing the grilling session by panelists Raghu Ram and Nikhil Chinappa.

This is how Bani J looked when she made her television debut with Roadies.

After her stint in Roadies, Bani underwent a drastic transformation from a simple boarding school girl to a daredevil chick. Her makeover helped her start a career as a video jockey on MTV. She hosted several seasons of Roadies and also did a reality show named, “I can do that”. Later she featured in Punjabi movies and video songs. Bani made her Bollywood debut with ‘Aap ka Surroor’.

Bani J in the Bollywood flick, Aap Ka Surroor. Bani J in the Bollywood flick, Aap Ka Surroor.

In her Bigg Boss 10 audition video, Bani revealed the real reason for accepting the offer after saying no multiple times before. She made it clear that it is only because of Gauahar Khan, her best friend and Bigg Boss 7 winner, that she has agreed on being caged inside the glass-walled house. Being a fitness freak, she also got a special clause of the unlimited supply of eggs added in her contract.

The finalist carried herself with dignity on the show and unlike many other contestants, she never stooped to win. Discipline and cleanliness were the two defining traits of the VJ turned actor. But to everyone’s surprise, Bani emerged as an emotionally vulnerable contestant. She was often seen in tears as she missed her friends and family. Her mother was her weakest spot and even the mention of her irked her.

This is how Bani J looks after her transformation. See pics

The only friend she managed to make during her 15-week stay was Gaurav Chopra with whom she fought a lot. But at the end of the day, he was her only confidante. The two shared a sweet-sour relationship on the show. After Gaurav’s eviction, Bani opened up to Manu and Manveer and told them how people always expect too much from her.

It is only on the reality show that her love life came out in the open. Her boyfriend Yuvraj sent out messages and posted videos of theirs to show his love and support for her.

Not just Yuvraj, Bani has been receiving a lot of love from her colleagues and fans on social media. With such a huge fan following, the chances of her being the winner of the show have increased manifold.

