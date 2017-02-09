We knew Manveer Gurjar was married, don’t know why it wasn’t aired: Rahul Dev

Rahul Dev feels there is nothing wrong if the makers didn’t air Manveer’s revelation about his marriage. Rahul Dev feels there is nothing wrong if the makers didn’t air Manveer’s revelation about his marriage.

After days of ‘I did, I did not’ stories, Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar finally admitted that he has been married for two years and also has a daughter. He, along with the Bigg Boss makers, has been criticised for hiding his marital status from the audience and projecting himself as a single, eligible guy from Noida.

While many Bigg Boss contestants refused to speak on the controversy and even claimed they knew nothing about Manveer’s marriage, actor Rahul Dev, talking to indianexpress.com, has shared what transpired inside the house and how everyone was aware of Manveer’s personal life.

Manveer told us he had a bad marriage

“He mentioned once about being married but he didn’t speak about the kid. So, I can’t make up stuff from my end. However, I clearly remember there were at least four-five of us sitting with him when he spoke about his marriage and even said that it was a bone of contention between him and his father,” Rahul said.

The actor, however, quickly added that he didn’t judge Manveer for hiding his marital status from the audience. “Whether he lied or spoke the truth, it is his wish. Who am I to judge that? What he told us in the house was that he was married and he had a bad marriage. So, that’s okay. All marriages don’t work out. It is up to the guy how he wants to project himself.”

Nothing wrong if the makers didn’t air this part

Fans have been slamming Colors and the producers of Bigg Boss 10, saying they intentionally didn’t reveal Manveer’s marital status to the audience so as to project his certain image, which would help him win. But Rahul finds it fair on the part of the makers to take this call, as the actor believes the creative team knows best what works for the show.

“If you make a show then you will try to make it as interesting as you can and you will do everything possible to sell it. So, there’s nothing in that. I, in fact, empathise with the producers. If I am embracing the show, I have to embrace it fully. You have to cut a 50-minute episode from 24 hours of footage. It is not easy. You will put something and leave something. So, what’s wrong even if they didn’t put this bit intentionally? I am not going to judge them for this,” he said.

