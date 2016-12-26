Was there more to Priyanka Jagga’s ouster from Bigg Boss 10 house?

As per reports, Bigg Boss 10 evicted contestant Priyanka Jagga, who is asked to leave the house by Bigg Boss host Salman Khan, was suffering from a gynaecological problem and was unhappy with the local Lonavala doctors provided to her by Bigg Boss. As per reports, Bigg Boss 10 evicted contestant Priyanka Jagga, who is asked to leave the house by Bigg Boss host Salman Khan, was suffering from a gynaecological problem and was unhappy with the local Lonavala doctors provided to her by Bigg Boss.

Bigg Boss 10 trump card Priyanka Jagga Muise is in a spot. Megastar Salman Khan has thrown her out of India’s No 1 reality show even after she was removed and brought back as a wild card entry earlier.

Sources say Priyanka was extremely rude to Salman and used bad language when he confronted her during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode this week. So much so that he could not bear it anymore and made it personal.

The official version

It began with Salman giving Priyanka a tongue-lashing for her misconduct in the house and demanding an explanation for her extremely annoying behaviour. Reacting to Salman’s comments, Priyanka began giving nasty replies and disrespected Salman in the bargain. Her defiant and arrogant attitude ticked off the star who is himself known for his brash attitude.

He told Priyanka that she was doing all this “drama” for the sake of TRPs. Priyanka apparently got even nastier and Salman then announced that she was being thrown out of the show. He said, “If Priyanka ever comes on this show or any other show on Colors, I will never work with the channel again.”

The other side of the story

PR person Dale Bhagwagar, who is not representing Priyanka as of now but is in touch with her family members, said after her exit, “Priyanka was sitting at the Mumbai airport and crying. She took a flight to Delhi. In fact, during her entire journey from Lonavala to Mumbai in a Toyota Innova, she has been crying.”

He said she will see a doctor in Delhi. He maintains that Priyanka was suffering from a gynaecological problem and was unhappy with the local Lonavala doctors provided to her by Bigg Boss. “I’ve been told she was frustrated as she was not happy with treatment from the doctor provided to her inside the house. I’ve also been told she was out of the house for a day and underwent a sonography test from another doctor. But it seems she was still not happy with the treatment and wanted more experienced medical attention from Mumbai or Delhi. Apparently, when that didn’t happen, she is said to have felt extremely helpless and cranky. That led to the ultimate showdown we all witnessed on national television.”

Defending Priyanka, he said no one seems to be looking at her side of the story, simply because she has chosen to be inaccessible. “Don’t you think that to Priyanka, her health and well-being would be more important than anything else in life. What’s wrong about putting health before reality television?” he asks.

However, here is what an insider from the sets had to say, “We wish we could show the audience the uncut version of how Priyanka Jagga misbehaved with Salman. She argued back in the most offensive manner. And from past 10 seasons we have been giving medical help to contestants why will we single out one contestant? This is a ridiculous claim that she wasn’t given adequate medical help. This is a case of sour grapes.”

