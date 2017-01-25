Want an all commoners Bigg Boss season, says Colors CEO Raj Nayak

For the first time, Bigg Boss had commoners as contestants in its tenth season. For the first time, Bigg Boss had commoners as contestants in its tenth season.

Deemed as the season which saw some of the most unexpected things happening inside thr house, Bigg Boss 10 will always be remembered for the famous clash between celebrities and commoners and the ruckus created by the likes of Priyanka Jagga and Swami Om. Hurling abuses at the drop of a hat or peeing in open, the Colors show’s 10th edition displayed sheer crassness at many levels. But criticism notwithstanding, Colors CEO Raj Nayak believes the concept of having commoners as contestants worked well for the show and he in fact, wishes to have an all-common people Bigg Boss instalment.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Raj talks about the Indiawale concept of Bigg Boss, the hue and cry around actor Mona Lisa’s marriage on the show, and of course his current point of excitement, Colors’ new show Rising Star.

Q. Colors definitely pushed the envelope with getting the common man on a celebrity reality show but while initially, the idea looked interesting, the antics of contestants didn’t go down well with the audience. How do you analyse this concept?

Raj: People told me getting commoners would be a flop idea. In fact, I have been trying to do this format for three years but faced resistance from the team. Finally, they also gave in but they wanted that it should have equal number of celebrities and commoners. So, I compromised. But commoners turned out to be very good for us. This was a way of reinventing. So, (I think) next year, should we go with all commoners? I don’t know but that’s how we reinvent.

Swami Om and Priyanka Jagga have indulged in the dirtiest and most offensive gimmicks on Bigg Boss 10. Swami Om and Priyanka Jagga have indulged in the dirtiest and most offensive gimmicks on Bigg Boss 10.

Q. The makers seem to be happy with the celebs vs Indiawale concept but there has been a lot of criticism against some of the commoners (Swami Om and Priyanka). How are you dealing with the flak?

Raj: It’s okay. It is a reality show on human psychology. If you watch Bigg Boss, you will realise that. Every family has fights and so does Bigg Boss but in the show we edit things unlike in real life. If we cut, edit and join incidents in real life, it will make for an entertaining viewing. That’s what happens on the show.

Bhojpuri actor Mona Lisa got married to boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on Bigg Boss 10. Bhojpuri actor Mona Lisa got married to boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on Bigg Boss 10.

Q. Viewers thought that the makers turned desperate for TRPs when they decided to have contestant Mona Lisa’s get married on the show.

Raj: That’s entertainment. We are not here to do social service. We are running an entertainment channel. So, it’s fine as long as we are not crossing the line and not doing something which results in the loss of the country. You have to push the envelope. But we try to be holier than thou.

Q. Among other things, the show has time and again been panned for apparent interference by the creative team.

Raj: The makers have no say in what happens on the show after contestants come in. It is all left to the participants. Our say is only in editing. That’s required. But other than that what the contestants do and the voting, we don’t interfere. Bigg Boss is complete reality.

Bigg Boss has time and again come under scanner for being scripted and fake. Bigg Boss has time and again come under scanner for being scripted and fake.

Q. Taking reality TV content forward, the channel is gearing up for live singing competition, Rising Star. The audience today has become sceptic about real-time shows, after all in the past it has been fooled in the name of ‘Live content’.

Raj: Audience is definitely sceptic about the concept of going live. Hopefully, with Rising Star we will be able to change that perception. It is not going to be easy, neither for the contestants nor for the experts and anchors. Mistakes will definitely happen but there is a certain thrill of doing things in real time and we all are excited about that. The fact that the viewers will be voting for the contestants while they are performing, makes it a great opportunity for us to connect with our audiences and give them more say and power.

