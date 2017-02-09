Swami Om says respect me or a disaster will hit India. Oh, he was also the reason for Monday quake. Watch video

According to Swami Om, the earthquake which shook northern India on Monday was just a warning to all his haters. According to Swami Om, the earthquake which shook northern India on Monday was just a warning to all his haters.

Stop looking for scientific reasons for earthquakes as Swami Om has finally hit the nail on its head — he says the recent Uttrakhand earthquake that shook up Delhi on Monday was caused by him.

Just when we thought controversies relating to Swami Om have been done and dusted, here he is once again talking nonsense. According to the self-proclaimed godman, the earthquake which shook northern India on Monday was just a warning to all his haters.

Swami, who claims to be a disciple of Lord Shiva, shared a video in which he talks about how he saved humanity from the wrath of Lord Shiva. Swami Om says god is angry with people for disrespecting him on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 10. He says, “On Monday, I announced in the evening that tremors will be felt in the night around 10-10.30 pm and those will be the evidence of his ‘Omleela’.”

He further adds that this time, being god’s child, he has saved people but if they will continue to talk ill about him, they may have to suffer from a more disastrous mishap. “An earthquake as fierce as Nepal earthquake will hit the north India if you people will not take my warning seriously. You will have to suffer from hunger and there will be no one to help. So, you better start respecting saints like Swami Om,” warns the man.

His previous claims are as weird as this one. He told his fellow contestants in the Bigg Boss house about his supernatural powers which helped him walk on water and stop a missile. Before Bigg Boss 10 finale, he even threatened to break Salman Khan’s bones and set the Bigg Boss house on fire.

