Swami Om out of Bigg Boss 10 for peeing on contestants. But this is not a first on the show

Bigg Boss 10: Bani J lost her cool after Swami Om splashed his urine on her. Bigg Boss 10: Bani J lost her cool after Swami Om splashed his urine on her.

Synonymous with the most disgusting acts on Bigg Boss 10, contestant Swami Om crossed all limits of revulsion when he peed at fellow contestants Bani Judge and Rohan Mehra and finally, Bigg Boss kicked him out of the show. However, this is something that should’ve been done way before. Anyway, now that it has been done, viewers are appreciating the makers for taking a stand. This decision, however, also brings to fore the inconsistency in decision making of the people behind this hugely popular reality show.

Also read | Bigg Boss 10: Swami Om pees on Bani and Rohan, Bigg Boss evicts him

If one remembers, in the last season, wild card contestant Priya Malik threw pee at Kishwer Merchant during a task, but she didn’t meet the same fate as Swami Om. In fact, she didn’t even get any punishment for such a distasteful act. Of course, there is no comparison between her and Swami Om’s conduct on the show but given that the two situations are similar in nature, both the contestants should have been dealt with in similar ways.

This is not to say that Swami Om’s eviction is not justified. The guy deserved nothing less than getting thrown out of the show but this, perhaps, shows that decisions made on the show are quite convenient in nature. It is a fact that there is a unanimous disgust towards Swami Om, in and out of the show, and the voices demanding his ouster had increased lately. The TRP-puller of the season had become a taint on the show, with people questioning the makers for retaining him despite his unbearable behaviour. So, the best option was to evict him, especially when the game is nearing its end.

More from the world of Entertainment:

When Priya peed on Kishwer, who was one of the most disliked contestants of the season, she was of course criticised but by then she already had quite a number of followers who admired her for taking a stand. In fact, Priya vs Kishwer became the highlight of many episodes. The makers didn’t feel the need to take any strong action against her and she was retained and marched ahead in the game. So, this makes one think if it is the only the nature of a person’s action that decides whether he or she would stay on the show or are there other factors also involved?

Also read | Bigg Boss 10: Peeing on contestants was not the worst thing Swami Om did

Also, the Swami Om-episode should be a wake-up call for the show makers that when such incidents are ignored the first time, it opens the possibility of them being repeated. Hopefully, with this elimination, Bigg Boss has set a precedent that such things will not be tolerated on the show.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd