Swami Om had accused Bigg Boss of kidnapping him, before he was ousted from the show. Watch video

Swami Om’s ouster from the Bigg Boss 10 house has been welcomed by the contestants and the audience alike. Even host Salman Khan appreciated the channel’s decision of not tolerating his nonsense any more.

But what took the channel so long to take such a decision despite knowing what the audience felt about the self-proclaimed godman? Why did the channel give him so much liberty in the first place that he stooped down at such a level that it hurt the show’s reputation all together? These questions popped up in our mind only after we got our hands on one of Swami Om’s recent video which was shot when he came out of the house for one of his various court hearings.

In the video, Swami is seen outside the Patiala Court in New Delhi with his lawyers. Surrounded by a few people, when Swami talks to the media, the crew of Bigg Boss makes an attempt to stop him from the interaction. As per reports, the contestants of Bigg Boss are barred from any kind of media interactions if they walk out of the house for personal reasons. Maybe, this was the reason why the team of Bigg Boss was pulling Swami away from the media glare.

Watch | Swami Om fights with the team of Bigg Boss

But, keeping up with his habit of putting all the blame on others for his wrong doings, Swami rebukes the crew of Bigg Boss and in front of the media accuses them of ‘kidnapping’ him. We wonder why show’s makers turned a deaf ear to Swami’s allegations then.

Swami Om, in his post-eviction interview continued with his banter about the reality show and host Salman Khan. He once again mentioned about how Bigg Boss made attempts to kidnap him after he refused to do what the makers of the show wanted him to do for TRPs.

