Swami Om claims Salman Khan ‘pleading’ with him to come back to Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss 10’s ex-contestant, the self proclaimed godman Swami Om has claimed that the show’s host Salman Khan is ‘pleading’ him to come back on the show. Bigg Boss 10’s ex-contestant, the self proclaimed godman Swami Om has claimed that the show’s host Salman Khan is ‘pleading’ him to come back on the show.

It seems that the disgusting antics of Om Swami are here to stay. In a series of shocking statements given to ANI, after being thrown out from Bigg Boss 10, the self-proclaimed godman has claimed that the show’s host and the Dabangg Khan of Bollywood ‘pleading’ with him to come back on the show.

“In the past 10 seasons, this one in particular, had the highest TRP till the time I was in the house. The TRP is zero now. Hence, Salman Khan and the makers are now calling me to come back as a wild card entry,” he said.

Adding his condition, Swami said, “I have told them I will come only on one condition. Salman should rub his nose on my feet at the press conference that I’m holding on January 10 at the Press Club of India here and apologise to me.”

Contradicting his statement the very next moment, Om Swami went overboard when he threatened he will not let the finale to happen if he’s not called back and that he would go and beat the ‘Sultan’ on stage on the day of the finale.

“Since Salman is a traitor, I will take one lakh people with me on January 28 and beat him black and blue on stage. I will not kill him because I want to torture him,” he told ANI.

For the unversed, during the captaincy task this week, Swami threw his urine on co-contestant BJ and Rohan Mehra and as a result he was immediately put behind the bars by other contestants.

Later, on Friday, he was thrown out of the Bigg Boss house by the show’s security guard.