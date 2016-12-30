Salman Khan’s birthday celebrations are still on, see pics

Salman Khan’s birthday celebrations are still on. Salman Khan’s birthday celebrations are still on.

When we talk about Bollywood’s biggest superstar Salman Khan’s birthday bash, it never ends with the clock striking twelve. The celebrations and happiness surrounding Salman’s birthday continue for almost a week. In fact, every year the party ends when the year does.

Not that Salman is a party animal but there are so many who love him dearly and wish to join him in his joyous moments of life that it gets difficult for the Sultan actor to manage the guests. But this time he kept the party smaller. he invited only those whom he cherish in his life.

Earlier we made you a part of Bollywood’s bhaijaan’s birthday celebration at his farm in Panvel by giving you inside pictures from his birthday party. Recently we got hold of some more pictures of him with his family and friends as the celebrations continued well beyond his birthday.

Interestingly, Bina Kak also posted pictures with Salman’s alleged love interest Iulia Vantur. Iulia had a bright smile on her face as she posed with Salman’s family friend. We must say, not just the Khan-daan, Iulia is gelling well with Salman’s friends as well.

Bina Kak also posted some more pictures on her Instagram account with Arbaaz Khan and Sangita Bijlani.

Anupam Kher too shared a picture of him with birthday boy Salman and captioned it as “Sultan & I.:)”

Salman Khan who has been associated with the television reality show Bigg Boss for seven seasons will also step inside the house for New Year celebrations. He will be seen spreading happiness inside the house. Finally, the housemates will get relief from over-the-top melodrama that has been ruling the house for the entire week.

It will also be interesting to watch who will be targetted by Salman, Swami Om or Rohan? Most probably, with a big heart that Salman has, he will spare both of them and will just welcome the New Year with lots of love and smile.

