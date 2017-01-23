Salman Khan’s little nephew Ahil visits his ‘mamu’ on Bigg Boss 10 sets and the pics are too adorbs

Bigg Boss 10: When Ahil turned Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss 10: When Ahil turned Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss.

Salman Khan is one busy man who has multiple things on his plate at the same time. With hosting shows like Bigg Boss and shooting for his films, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the actor gets little ‘me’ time. But there is someone who knows how to snatch Salman’s precious moments which even the superstar wouldn’t mind. No, we are not talking about his rumoured girlfriend, but his little nephew Ahil, who make this tough guy turn into a baby in a span of a second.

Recently, while Salman Khan was shooting for Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar episode in Lonavala, his sister Arpita Khan, brother-in-law Aayush and nephew Ahil dropped by to meet him. Salman, being the best mamu, took a break from his schedule to play with Ahil and their beautiful moments are too adorable to miss.

Ahil looked happy and cheerful to see his mamu on the stage. And seems like the actor was also teaching some traits of being a good host to his nephew. The 51-year-old actor took the little one on the stage and asked him whether he would like to host Bigg Boss along with him.

He also handed over a hand mic to him and taught him to say the opening line that he says at the beginning of every episode. But baby Ahil preferred to play with the mic instead!

Jacqueline Fernandes, Karan Johar, Farah Khan and Ganesh Hedge who were around shooting with Salman for Jhalak Dikhla Jaa finale, reportedly, also met Ahil and were seen playing with him.

