Raees on Bigg Boss 10: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sunny Leone to dance on Laila Main Laila?

Sunny Leone’s love for reality TV show, Bigg Boss is no news for the fans of the actor. It is this show with which Sunny rose to fame and got her first big Bollywood break in Jism 2 in 2012. And this is why she leaves no chance to return to the controversial reality show. Now that the Raees, Shah Rukh Khan is coming on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 10 to promote his upcoming flick on television, how can the Laila of his film stay behind? Sunny Leone, who has a special dance number in Raees, has confirmed the news of her accompanying SRK on the sets of Bigg Boss 10 on her Twitter handle. She wrote, “#SalmanSRKSunnyBB10 ;) EPIC !! #SSS.”

The Khan duo along with Sunny will shoot together for the special episode on January 20, 2017 at the show’s set in Lonavala. The trio will be seen having a lot of fun over interesting tasks and games and we might also catch up Shah Rukh and Salman grooving with Sunny on Laila Main Laila.

Watch| Sultan-Meets-Raees on Bigg Boss 10

In another tweet, Sunny gave a sneak peek into her preparations for Raees’ promotions. Posting a video, she wrote, “Headed to @BiggBoss 10 set today and this was my pre-workout session with @prashantsixpack damn was so so difficult!!”

Headed to @BiggBoss 10 set today and this was my pre-workout session with @prashantsixpack damn was so so difficult!! pic.twitter.com/YawMSNI4FF — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) January 20, 2017

Now that Shah Rukh and Salman are back to being friends, it will be interesting to see whether the Khans will share the same camaraderie on the show as they shared at an award show recently. In the previous season of Bigg Boss, Shah Rukh came along Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon to promote Dilwale.

Also, he entered the house to create some magical moments with his leading lady Kajol and interacted with the contestants as well. Will this season’s commoners get lucky to meet the Baadshah of Bollywood or not, only time will tell.

