Salman Khan throws Priyanka Jagga out of Bigg Boss 10. This is what happened

Better late than never. Foul-mouthed Priyanka Jagga, who left no stone unturned to become one of the most hated contestants in the history of Bigg Boss, is out of the show. Salman Khan was the one who ensured that Priyanka is asked to go and even said that he will never appear on Colors again if Priyanka continues on Bigg Boss 10.

Earlier, it was reported that the Delhi girl, who created havoc inside the house, has fallen ill and therefore couldn’t stay on the show anymore, according to her brother Sameer Jagga. Sameer made the revelation in a Facebook post.

However, in the preview of Saturday’s episode, it was shown that the development was at behest of the show’s host, superstar Salman Khan. Salman, reportedly, was upset with Priyanka for her distasteful comments on Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi’s deceased mother. So, when the star spoke to her on the Weekend ka Vaar, Priyanka began arguing with him, which Salman, obviously, did not like. Finally, he asked her to leave the show and she obliged.

Many in the audience would thank Salman for doing what should have been done long back, so what that it wasn’t her disgusting behaviour towards others but her ‘temerity’ to argue with him that made the actor take the call.

Om Swami was also not spared by Salman. He had also attacked Manu Punjabi by passing derogatory comments on him and his girlfriend Priya Saini. Also, Bigg Boss himself shouted at him for breaking the bathroom door during a task. Salman gave Swami a tongue lashing for all of this but did not kick him out.

Now awaited is a reaction from the motormouth Priyanka, which might spill the beans on the real reason of her eviction.

