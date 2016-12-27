Did Priyanka Jagga have a miscarriage during Bigg Boss 10?

Soon after her eviction from Bigg Boss 10, Priyanka Jagga went live on Facebook, giving justifications for her cranky behaviour and nasty comments on the Salman Khan show. Soon after her eviction from Bigg Boss 10, Priyanka Jagga went live on Facebook, giving justifications for her cranky behaviour and nasty comments on the Salman Khan show.

All seasons of Bigg Boss combined have not led to so much controversy and TRPs, as Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar did. We saw the unceremonious and shocking eviction of the reality show’s most outrageous contestant ever, Priyanka Jagga, by host Salman Khan, who told her to “get out from my home”. Ever since she left the show, there have been ripple effects, off the camera than on it.

On Saturday, Priyanka Jagga did a Facebook live for five minutes after getting evicted from Bigg Boss 10. Going by what she said in the video, she got into an ugly fight with Salman Khan only because if she hadn’t done that, the makers would not have allowed her to go home. Priyanka also claimed that Salman convinced her to stay back and told her that she is a strong woman and must entertain the viewers of the show.

Priyanka Jagga and her brother Sameer have accused the makers of Bigg Boss 10, for not providing her adequate medical support and food, on the show. Priyanka Jagga and her brother Sameer have accused the makers of Bigg Boss 10, for not providing her adequate medical support and food, on the show.

Further, she blamed the channel for not providing her proper food and medicines, despite her poor health. She said she needed to be treated by a gynaecologist but the doctors there were only checking her blood pressure. Priyanka even claimed that the show was edited in a way which portrayed her in a bad light.

Answering to one of the questions about abusing contestants and talking ill about their families, Priyanka said that it was a reaction she gave for not being taken care of. Hence, all unethical and indecent comments were out of frustration. Priyanka also accused the channel of forcing her to dance with the other contestants for Salman’s birthday despite her being unwell. She added that even Salman was angry with her for not participating in his birthday celebrations inside the house.

Though Priyanka later deleted the video and all her Bigg Boss related posts from her timeline, we got hold of the same clip on a different handle. Watch her entire Facebook video here.

Soon after the Priyanka’s eventful exit, her brother Sameer Jagga got into action on his Facebook account and has been continuously writing posts justifying Priyanka’s unscrupulous behaviour with the housemates and Salman on the show.

Check out some of the posts we found on Sameer Jagga’s profile.

While on one hand, Sameer said they “used” his sister, he even made a startling revelation that Priyanka had a miscarriage on the show and hence had no other option but to get nasty, forcing the makers to throw her out. “Unko miscarriage ho gaya tha. Wo beemar the islie wo aye hain.” He also added that the miscarriage was the reason why a gynaecologist was called inside the house,” Sameer told BollywoodLife.

For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, host Salman Khan ousted a contestant by his own will, during the Weekend Ka Vaar, on Saturday. For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, host Salman Khan ousted a contestant by his own will, during the Weekend Ka Vaar, on Saturday.

While the channel and the show’s makers have kept their silence, an insider from the sets said, “We wish we could show the audience the uncut version of how Priyanka Jagga misbehaved with Salman. She argued back in the most offensive manner. And from past 10 seasons we have been giving medical help to contestants why will we single out one contestant? This is a ridiculous claim that she wasn’t given adequate medical help. This is a case of sour grapes.”

Priyanka Jagga’s eviction from Bigg Boss 10 has been cause of a lot of speculation. Now, will someone clear up exactly what happened on the show that day?

