Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rahul Dev: Salman Khan helped me bag Anil Kapoor film Mubarakan

Bigg Boss 10 host Salman Khan had always been quite supportive of contestant and actor Rahul Dev on the show. Bigg Boss 10 host Salman Khan had always been quite supportive of contestant and actor Rahul Dev on the show.

Superstar Salman Khan made his fondness for Rahul Dev on Bigg Boss 10 quite apparent and even said he would like to work with him after the show. After Rahul got evicted from the show, he was soon snapped at Salman’s big birthday bash in December, along with girlfriend and model Mugdha Godse too. But while there is some time for Rahul and Salman to collaborate, the Sultan actor approached the makers of Anil Kapoor-starrer Mubarakan to sign Rahul for a role in the film.

Rahul, whose Bollywood career has been at the back burner for many years now, is more than excited about beginning a second innings in Hindi films.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Rahul spoke about the boost his acting career has got with Mubarakan and his upcoming TV show, Dil Bole Oberoi.

“God has been kind. I was sceptical about doing Bigg Boss but it was good, the show’s host supported me, he said on national TV that we should work together in the future. I have got Mubarakan, after he put in a word about me to the makers. I will soon be off to London to shoot for the film. It is a beautiful role. Also, I am doing my first fiction show. So, things are looking up for me. I am very excited,” Rahul said.

Mubarakan is being directed by Anees Bazmee and also stars Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty.

Television as a medium is always a shocker for any film actor, given the erratic working hours and lack of a bound script. Rahul, however, is enjoying the grind of a daily soap as he feels it will improve him as a performer.

“I am loving it. I wasn’t used to shooting for five-six scenes in a day, so that is definitely a shocker. But because of that I am getting to hone my skills. It is shaping me up as a better actor,” he said.

Dil Bole Oberoi is a spinoff to Star Plus’ romantic drama Ishqbaaz. Rahul will be seen in a negative role on the show.

The actor said he is happy that he is not required to play the character in a stereotypical manner. “I am glad there are no over-the-top expressions required of me. It is not being executed in a caricaturish way. There is subtlety in the character, which I like.”

