Bigg Boss 10 finalist Manveer Gurjar has not won the show yet, clarifies his brother. Watch video

Winner predictions are nothing new whenever Bigg Boss finale is near. But this time, leaving behind the predictions and guesses, media reports surfaced two days before the finale, declaring Haryana boy Manveer Gurjar the winner of Bigg Boss 10. Since yesterday, many websites have been reporting that the commoner has won the reality show, even though the voting lines closed this morning only.

The finale shoot is yet to happen so, of course, there is no confirmation about the winner as of now, but these reports have definitely made the fans of the other three finalists – Bani Judge, Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi, disappointed, while Manveer’s followers are beaming with excitement. And amid all this confusion, the first one to rubbish the reports was his Manveer’s brother, Sachin Baisoya. Sachin posted a video on Facebook last evening, asking fans not to pay attention to these reports. At the time he put up the video, voting lines were still open and hence, Sachin asked the fans to keep voting for Manveer.

Manveer, who entered the show as a commoner, is a household name, thanks to his long stay inside the Bigg Boss house. From being an aggressive lad to displaying composure and sensibility in difficult situations, Manveer surely has come a long way on the controversial reality show and gradually made a place for himself in the audience’s hearts and became one of the strongest contenders. His simplicity also earned him a lot of fans, which was visible when he went to a mall in Mumbai to ask for public votes as part of a task. The hysteria around him was a proof of his new-found celebrity status.

There has been an array of celebrities supporting Bani J including Gauahar Khan, Vindu Dara Singh and Rannvijay Singh. But Bigg Boss 9 contestant and actor Kishwer Merchantt feels that Manveer deserves to be the winner. She took to social media to express her views. “Have watchd just 5episodes of #BB10 .. and for me personally #manveergurjar is the winner clearly ..completely deserving !!!,” Kishwer tweeted.

With barely a day left for the finale, let’s see if the reports indeed turn out to be true and this Desi boy wins against celebrities like Bani Judge, Lopamudra Raut and his best friend, another commoner Manu Punjabi.

