Bigg Boss 10 finale: Bani Judge and Manveer Gurjar to have the final fight

If buzz is to be believed, the final race for the winner of Bigg Boss 10 is now between Bani Judge and Manveer Gurjar. The official announcement for the winner is yet to take place but social media is already divided, with some claiming that television reality star Bani has won the show, while others have declared Haryanvi commoner Manveer as the winner.

One half of the show’s grand finale shoot was completed yesterday, wherein another finalist, Manu Punjabi was declared the third runner up after he chose to take Rs 10 lakhs offered to all the finalists, and quit the game. Also, it has been reported that Bani and Manveer have received the maximum number of votes, more than the fourth finalist Lopamudra Raut. What also brings the countdown down to Bani and Manveer are the social media posts by previous contestants Kamal R Khan (season three) and Ali Quli Mirza (season eight).

Continuing with his assertion that Bani will be the winner, KRK once again tweeted last night that she is the one. On the contrary, earlier in the afternoon, Ali had posted on his Facebook page that Manveer was the winner. “Congrats Manveer for winning may Allah bless u bro and bani lopa and Manu too,” wrote Ali.

Congratulations to Bani for winning #BiggBoss10 n Congratulations to producers to make her fixed winner to save prize money of ₹40 lakhs. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 28, 2017

In fact, rumours of Manveer winning the show have been going on since Friday, even before the voting lines got closed. His younger brother Sanjay Baisoya had, however, rubbished the rumours.

The celebrity support on social media also suggests that Bani and Manveer are the most popular among the four finalists. Gauahar Khan, Rannvijay Singha, VJ Andy, Mandana Karimi, Gaurav Chopra and Vindu Dara Singh are among the staunch supporters of Bani. Desi boy Manveer has earned admirers in Kamya Punjabi, Kishwer Merchant, Prince Narula, Urvashi Dholakia and Mandana.

It’s finally here.The 1st time im gonna ask for u to vote for MY person @bani_j in 15 weeks… Coz it’s the finale..let’s make her win BB🙂 — GAUAHAR KHAN (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 24, 2017

BANI koh VOTE karteh RAHO!

DUSROH keh BHAROSE mat RAHO! *Online 💻& SMS📱

Lines open till 11:30pm TONIGHT!#BB10#VoteForBani ⚡️ — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) January 24, 2017

Support Bani by voting for her, I know her for a really long time and I know @bani_j is a winner! #proud of you bani.. #BaniJFTW pic.twitter.com/WE86ORVPsA — Rannvijay singha (@RannvijaySingha) January 24, 2017

have watchd just 5episodes of #BB10 .. and for me personally #manveergurjar is the winner clearly ..completely deserving !!! — Kishwer (@KishwerM) January 28, 2017

Now will it be a celebrity or an Indiawala holding the trophy, only time and Salman Khan can tell, as he is going to announce the winner tonight. Watch this space for more.

