From being beauty queen to taking stand inside Bigg Boss 10 house, Lopamudra Raut’s journey cannot be missed

Lopamudra Raut might be a household name today, thanks to her stint inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, but this kind of popularity was of a complete different kinds for the former beauty queen. This electrical engineer from Nagpur first turned heads when she represented India at Miss United Continents 2016 pageant and was crowned second runner up in 2016. This, of course, came after three years of participating in various national competitions. But before Lopamudra could move on to achieving another feat, destiny threw her inside the Bigg Boss house, leaving her to fight for survival in a place with 15 strangers.

The celebrity reality show is the right platform for instant popularity, there’s no doubt about that. But it can also make one, the biggest villain, whom the audience would love to hate. So, Lopamudra knew she had a big task at hand, and she excelled in that. After all, she stayed inside the house for more than 100 days and is now among the four finalists.

From showing complete dedication towards tasks to voicing her opinions, Lopamudra made her presence felt since the very beginning. Who can forget that she was the first one to speak against the loose comments made by Swami Om? Being headstrong and opinionated made Lopamudra a strong contender quite early in the game.

Lopa, however, had her weak moments as well – her ugly fight with Priyanka Jagga, after which she actually requested Bigg Boss not to air it for she had made some unsavoury remarks about Priyanka too or the tussle with her arch-rival Bani Judge, for which she was called out by the show’s host Salman Khan.

During her journey, Lopamudra was called drama queen and fake by critics, mostly because she expressed her emotions unabashedly, but the dusky beauty cared little and followed her instincts. Also, her fierce loyalty towards her close friend Rohan Mehra in the house earned her praise. Whether it was about speaking in his defence or taking care of him, Lopamudra was always a friend to count on.

Now as Bigg Boss 10 is close to its finale, one can easily say that this beauty pageant winner has added another feather in her ‘crown’, that of being on television’s most controversial show, yet keeping her dignity and confidence intact. Whether she will win or not, we’ll get to know in the finale episode on Sunday, but in the rods of Lopa, she has already won life’s biggest fight, of surviving inside this house.

